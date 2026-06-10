Raleigh Leads Rainiers to 15-3 Victory over Isotopes

Published on June 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - Reigning American League Most Valuable Player runner-up Cal Raleigh launched two home runs - including a grand slam - as part of a rehab assignment, as the Tacoma Rainiers routed the Albuquerque Isotopes 15-3 in the series opener Tuesday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - Zac Veen extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double in the sixth inning. He is slashing .462/.473/.885 with six doubles, two triples, four homers and 10 RBI during the stretch.

- Charlie Condon connected on a two-run homer, increasing his on-base streak to 19 games. He has compiled a .286/.412/.657 slashline with eight doubles, six long balls and 14 RBI during the stretch. Condon has homered in consecutive games for the second time this year (also: May 30-31 vs. El Paso).

- Mike Antico connected on his first home run of the season, a solo blast in the ninth inning. It was also his first extra-base hit with Albuquerque.

- The Isotopes have lost back-to-back series openers for the first time in 2026 (last time: Sept. 9-16, 2025 - at El Paso, vs. Reno).

- Raleigh's grand slam was the third surrendered by Albuquerque this season (also: Zach Erhard - April 14 vs. OKC, inside the park HR; Osleivis Basabe - April 23 at Sacramento). He is the first Tacoma hitter to accomplish the feat against the Isotopes since Chris Herrmann on April 18, 2018 at Cheney Stadium.

- Raleigh produced the seventh multi-homer game against Albuquerque this season, and it happened for a second consecutive contest as Bryce Teodosio also blasted a pair on Sunday in Salt Lake.

- Tuesday was the 11th time an Isotopes game was decided by 10 or more runs this year. Albuquerque is 4-7 in such contests.

- The Isotopes allowed 15 or more runs in a contest for the sixth time this season (last: June 4 at Salt Lake, 15-3).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers continue their series on Wednesday at 7:05 pm MT (6:05 PT). In a battle of veteran pitchers, right-hander Valente Bellozo is slated to start for Albuquerque opposite Tacoma southpaw Jonathan Diaz.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2026

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