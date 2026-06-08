Comets Make Early Scoring Stand Up

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets took the lead in the first inning and led the rest of the way in a 7-3 victory against the Round Rock Express Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (35-27) put up a pair of runs in the first inning on an RBI single from Alek Thomas followed by a sacrifice fly from Jack Suwinski. The Comets extended the lead in the second inning with a run-scoring single from Zach Ehrhard. Round Rock (27-36) got on the board in the third inning on a RBI groundout. After Round Rock added a sacrifice fly in the fifth, the Comets responded in the bottom half of the inning with a RBI single from Ryan Fitzgerald followed by a balk that plated Suwinski for a 5-2 lead. Round Rock received a solo homer from Trevor Hauver to lead off the seventh inning, but the Comets answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run single from Hyeseong Kim with two outs and two strikes. Round Rock was held two hits following its seventh-inning homer.

Of Note: -The Comets closed out their home series against the Express with their 35th win of the season, however still lost the series to the Express, 4-2...The victory marked Oklahoma City's seventh straight win in a day game and sixth straight win in a series finale.

-Hyeseong Kim delivered a three-hit game while also driving in a pair of runs, scoring a run and collecting his first stolen base with the Comets this year. Kim has three multi-hit games with Oklahoma City this season with two of them coming in this week's series.

-Zach Ehrhard singled in each of the first two innings and later drew a pair of walks to extend his on-base streak to 28 games...He finished the game 2-for-3 with a RBI and two walks and finished the series, batting 9-for-22 (.409) with five RBI and six walks...Ehrhard has hit safely in 17 of his last 20 games, going 28-for-68 (.412) with nine extra-base hits, 17 RBI and 19 walks.

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-4 with a triple at the plate during his seven innings at second base...Edman is 9-for-31 (.290) with a double, triple, homer and three RBI through nine games with the Comets. He has recorded a hit in eight of nine games with Oklahoma City.

-Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his second appearance with OKC. Phillips tossed a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout and walk. He faced three batters and threw 10 pitches, including five strikes. Through two relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with one hit, two walks and two strikeouts.

-Alek Thomas has driven in five runs through his first five games in an Oklahoma City uniform. The outfielder recorded his first multi-hit game with the team, posting a 2-for-3 day with a RBI and a walk.

-Cole Irvin (6-5) tossed his team-leading fifth quality start of the year in a winning effort. The lefty allowed two runs and five hits across 6.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Since the beginning of May, Irvin is 5-1 with a 3.03 ERA in seven starts.

Next Up: The OKC Comets travel for a six-game interleague series against the Charlotte Knights starting at 5:05 p.m. CT Tuesday at Truist Field. The Knights are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox and play in the International League. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2026

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