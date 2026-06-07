Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/7 at Sacramento

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/7 at Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 1:05 PM at Sutter Health Park - West Sacramento, CA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Randy Dobnak (4-5, 4.50) vs. Sacramento RHP Blade Tidwell (0-1, 6.12)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Jo Oyama (#TBD) - transferred to Tacoma from ACL Mariners

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Look to split the series with a win today at Sutter Health Park...Tacoma fell 7-4 on Saturday night, getting a four-hit game from Spencer Packard, as well as a multi-hit effort from Alejo Lopez, who went 2-for-4 with a double and his first home run of the season...Lopez got Tacoma on the board with his two-run homer in the fourth inning...Sacramento scored the next five runs, getting three in the fifth and two in the seventh to take a 5-2 lead...Tacoma got two runs back in the top of the eighth inning, courtesy of a two-run double from Victor Labrada, making it 5-4...the River Cats pulled away with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to win 7-4.

REETZ ROLLING: Since May 1, C Jakson Reetz has been on a tear, hitting .333 (17x51) with three doubles and a home run...in that time, he ranks fifth among Triple-A catchers (min. 50 PA) and third with a .443 on-base percentage...Reetz is currently on a six-game hitting streak, over which he has hit .400 (8x20) with two doubles, one home run, two RBI and four walks to three strikeouts...Reetz is also hitting .361 (13x36) in 10 day games this season, the second-best among Triple-A backstops with at least 40 plate appearances in day games.

PACK-MAN: OF Spencer Packard went 4-for-4 with two doubles on Saturday night, extending his hitting streak to five games, hitting .476 (10x21) with three doubles and two RBI in that time...Saturday marked the fifth time in Packard's career he's recorded at least four hits... three of his hits came off the left-handed starter Carson Whisenhunt, becoming first Rainiers left-handed hitter to tally three hits off left-handed pitching in one game since Dominic Canzone did so on April 4, 2025, at Reno...Packard is the eighth Rainiers hitter since 2005 to record multiple left-on-left extra base hits in a game and the first since Zach DeLoach (3x3, 2B, HR) and Cade Marlowe (3x4, 2 2B) did so on September 17, 2023...Packard is also the fifth Rainiers left-handed hitter since 2005 to record multiple extra-base hits against a left-handed starter, most recently done by Jake Fraley, who recorded two doubles and a triple against Kyle Freeland on June 28, 2019, at Albuquerque.

SEEING DOUBLES: The Rainiers connected on four doubles Saturday night, the eighth time this season hitting at least four doubles, all of which have come on the road...Saturday's output gives Tacoma 119 on the season, the fifth-most in Triple-A...of Tacoma's 119 doubles, 44 of them have come off left-handed pitching, the third-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have hit multiple doubles in four of their last five games.

DOBNAK KEEPS THEM DOWN: RHP Randy Dobnak will make his 12th start of the season today at Sacramento...Dobnak leads all full-season minor league pitchers in ground ball rate at 62.0% (FanGraphs), with the next-closest Triple-A pitcher being Sacramento's Carson Seymour at 55.9%...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 10 starts this season, Dobnak's four home runs allowed are tied for the seventh-fewest...Dobnak has been exceptional against left-handed hitters, allowing a .219 batting average and just three extra-base hits,...Dobnak ranks eighth in the PCL with 58.0 innings pitched and a 4.50 ERA.

IN THE ZONE: Tacoma pitchers have limited walks as of late, issuing no more than three walks in each of the last seven contests, the longest streak in Triple-A this season and tied for the fifth-longest streak in the minor leagues...in that span, the Rainiers have struck out 48 hitters, while walking just 16...in that time (since May 30), Tacoma's 16 walks issued are the second-fewest in Triple-A, trailing Toledo's 12, and Tacoma's 3.00 K/BB ratio is good for third in the circuit.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: INF Ryan Bliss stole his ninth base of the season in the first inning on Friday night, Tacoma's 11th steal in a row without being caught, dating back to May 26...in that span, Tacoma's 11 steals are the most among full-season minor league teams without being caught and one only two full-season teams to not be caught stealing...the 11 steals are Tacoma's most in a row without being caught since swiping 13 bases from September 7-13, 2025.

REHAB REPORT: It was announced on Wednesday that Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is slated to begin a rehab assignment on Sunday, June 7, with High-A Everett, and his rehab assignment will be transferred to Tacoma on Tuesday, June 9, when the Rainiers begin a six-game series against Albuquerque, with first pitch at 11:35 AM...the game will be Raleigh's first with Tacoma since the 2022 season.

RUCKER ON A ROLL: RHP Michael Rucker has put together a strong start to the season, allowing just four earned runs over 21.2 innings, working a 1.66 ERA...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 20 games under their belt, Rucker's four earned runs are tied the for the second-fewest and he owns the fifth-best ERA and best in the PCL...among PCL pitchers with at least 20 outings, Rucker ranks fifth with a 2.78 K/BB ratio.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.8% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters rank second among all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62.1% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 70%.

MARINERS UPDATE: Seattle blanked Detroit 4-0 on Saturday, their first win of the road trip...Bryce Miller fired 6.0 innings of one-hit baseball, walking two while striking out nine...Jose A. Ferrer, Matt Brash and Gabe Speier combined to keep Detroit off the board for the final three innings...Dom Canzone went 3-for-4 with a double and home run in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2026

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