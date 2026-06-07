OKC Comets Games Notes - June 7, 2026

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (27-35) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (34-27)

Game #62 of 150/First Half #62 of 75/Home #32 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP David Davalillo (0-1, 6.62) vs. OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (5-5, 3.51)

Sunday, June 7, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their home series against the Round Rock Express at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have lost back-to-back games and trail the Express, 4-1, in the series. Regardless of today's result, the Comets have lost the current series, snapping their streak of five consecutive series wins...This afternoon OKC looks to avoid a third consecutive loss for the first time since losing a season-high four straight games April 23-26 at home against Tacoma.

Last Game: The Round Rock Express scored eight runs all with two outs over the final three innings to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 9-2 loss Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing, 1-0, the Comets tied the score in the third inning on an RBI double from Tommy Edman. The Comets then took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on a two-out RBI double down the right field line by Ryan Fitzgerald. A critical passed ball during the seventh inning opened the door for Round Rock to score twice on consecutive bases-loaded walks. Round Rock extended its lead in the final two innings with a two-run homer from Cooper Johnson in the eighth inning followed by four runs in the ninth inning, all following an OKC throwing error with two outs.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (5-5) is slated to make his team-leading 13th start...Last time out in the previous series finale May 31 at Sugar Land, Irvin earned the win after allowing one run and five hits in 5.0 innings with one walk, one hit batter and five strikeouts...The start closed a strong May in which Irvin finished 4-1 with a 3.04 ERA in six starts...Entering today, Irvin leads the PCL's qualified pitchers in ERA (3.51) and is tied for second in wins and starts. He is tied for sixth in innings pitched (59.0)...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024)...He made his MLB debut May 12, 2019 with Philadelphia at Kansas City, earning the win.

Against the Express: 2026: 10-7 2025: 12-6 All-time: 213-164 At OKC: 99-84

The Comets and Express meet for their third of four series this season, including the last of three series against one another during the first half...OKC took the first two series, winning four of six games in OKC April 7-12 and then five of six games at Dell Diamond April 28-May 3...This week marked the first time Round Rock started a series against OKC up 2-0 since sweeping a series-opening doubleheader April 10, 2024 at Dell Diamond, and now the Express have won four of the first five games of a six-game series against OKC for the first time since Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 2022...Nine of the 17 games during the season series have been decided by one run, including seven of the 11 games so far in OKC...The Comets have lost the current series regardless of today's result, as OKC has dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024, and the first time OKC has lost a six-game series to Round Rock since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022. OKC had gone seven straight series overall (5-0-2) and 12 straight six-game series (9-0-3) without a series loss.

Slowing Their Roll: After going 13-3 between May 14-31 and reaching a season-best 10 games above .500 at 33-23, the Comets have lost four of the last five games. It's the first time this season the Comets have lost four of the first five games of a series and have clinched a series loss before playing the finale...Their seven-run loss last night was their second-largest of the season, only trailing a 17-4 defeat at Albuquerque April 19. The previous six losses had been by a combined 11 runs...Entering Tuesday, the Comets were 20-7 in their previous 27 games and had moved up to just a half-game out of first place in the league standings. Now the team has tumbled to third place and 2.5 games out of first.

Nightmare on S. Mickey Mantle Drive: Between the seventh and ninth innings last night, the Comets gave up eight runs, three hits, seven walks, one hit by pitch and committed one error and one passed ball, turning a 2-1 lead into a 9-2 deficit. All eight runs scored with two outs and the Express sent 14 batters to the plate with two down. OKC threw a total of 99 pitches between the final three innings, with 62 of them occurring with two outs, and 19 with two outs and two strikes...OKC's 129 runs allowed from the seventh inning on are third-most in Triple-A and tied for seventh overall in the Minors. In the late innings, the Comets have allowed 139 walks, which is most among all Triple-A teams and second-most in the Minors...Including yesterday, of the 17 times OKC has allowed an inning of four-plus runs, 10 of them have occurred in the seventh inning or later.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard connected on a pair of singles last night to extend his on-base streak to 27 games. It's the longest on-base streak of his career and the longest by an Oklahoma City player since Esteury Ruiz reached base in 33 straight games June 22-Sept. 5, 2025. It is also the second-longest active on-base streak in the league. During the streak, Ehrhard is batting .326 (31-for-95) with 17 RBI, 20 runs, 10 extra-base hits, 24 walks and a .467 OBP...Since May 13 (19 G), Ehrhard is batting .400 (26-for-65) with nine extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 17 walks and 16 runs scored while hitting safely in 16 of the 19 games.

Home-Less: The Comets are now 2-6 over their last eight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. During that time, the team has batted .209 (53-for-254) with 30 runs and has gone 13-for-64 (.203) with runners in scoring position, including 2-for-12 last night. Going back to Thursday, the Comets are 3-for-the-last-29 with RISP...OKC scored two runs for the second time in five games this series and has produced two or fewer runs in three of the last seven home games...The team's home batting average (.247) is 44 points lower than its road batting average (.291) and the OPS falls from .866 on the road to .774 at home. OKC has scored 41 more runs on the road and has hit 11 more home runs.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and a walk as the designated hitter...Edman is 8-for-27 with a double, homer, three RBI and four walks through eight games with the Comets and has hit safely in seven of the eight games.

Bump on the Bump: Saturday marked the second time in four games the Comets allowed nine runs and they have allowed a total of 28 runs over the last four games after limiting opponents to eight runs over the previous five games combined. Entering Wednesday, Comets pitchers had allowed three runs or less in eight of the previous nine games (19 R) and nine of the previous 11 games (26 R), allowing the fewest runs in Triple-A during the span...Following the second inning Wednesday night, the Comets had not allowed a multi-run inning in 47 straight innings, but Round Rock has collected eight multi-run innings across the last 34 innings, including five rallies of at least three runs. OKC has given up a four-run inning in three straight games after allowing a total of four innings of four-plus runs in the entire month of May. When the Comets allow a three-plus run inning this season, the team is 15-21, compared to 19-6 when they don't.

Dinger Details: The Comets were held without a home run Saturday for just the second time in the last 12 games and have hit a league-high 20 home runs since May 24...In the 20 games since May 15, the Comets have hit a league-leading 33 homers and the third-most in Triple-A during the span...Overall this season, the Comets' 77 homers in 61 games are second-most in the league...On the other hand, the Comets have allowed three two-run homers in the last two games. In the previous 15 games, the Comets allowed a total of eight homers, with only two occurring with runners on base.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III has hit six home runs in the last nine games and seven home runs in the last 11 games...Tibbs leads all Triple-A players with 36 extra-base hits, 146 total bases and 56 runs scored, while his 18 homers pace the PCL and he ranks second in SLG (.640) and OPS (1.065).

Around the Horn: The Comets have won six straight day games and have also won five straight series finales...The Comets' 168 strikeouts by the pitching staff since May 19 (17 G) lead the league...In the last 23 games, the team that scores first is 21-2.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2026

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