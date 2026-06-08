Round Rock Drops Series Finale against Oklahoma City, 7-3

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Oklahoma City claimed a 7-3 win in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The Comets jumped out to an early lead that they never relinquished. 2B Tommy Edman reached on a fielder's choice and 1B James Tibbs III recorded a single. CF Alek Thomas drove in Edman with an RBI single and Tibbs III scored on a sacrifice fly to give Oklahoma City an early two-run cushion.

The Comets added a run in the second when SS Hyeseong Kim singled and came around to score on an RBI by RF Zach Erhard.

Round Rock got on the board in the third. C Jose Herrera and 1B Alejandro Osuna singled and moved to second and third with two outs. Herrera scored on a groundout, cutting the deficit to two.

The E-Train made it a one-run game in the fifth after SS Keyber Rodriguez walked to start the inning and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by CF Cam Cauley.

Oklahoma City responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame. DH Ryan Fitzgerald added an RBI single and came around to score on a balk by LHP Thomas Ireland.

In the seventh, RF Trevor Hauver launched his second homer of the season to make it a 5-3 game.

The Comets tallied two runs in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run RBI single by SS Hyeseong Kim, growing the lead to five. The Express were held to one hit in the final two innings as they fall on Sunday afternoon.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express lost the series finale in Oklahoma City but secured the series win last night... fourth series win of the season... third on the road... move to 3-8 in series finales... 2-4 on the road... 17-16 in G away from Dell Diamond... took 4 of 6 G on the series... have won 6 of the last 10.

ALEJANDRO OSUNA: (2-for-4) played in his second game for the E-Train since returning to Round Rock yesterday... extended his on-base streak to 17 games... went 3-for-7 with an RBI and a walk on the weekend... was hitting .253 (23-for-91) with 9 RBI, 12 BB and a SB in 37 G (4/23-6/3) with TEX.

TREVOR HAUVER: (2-for-4, 2B, HR, R) belted his second homer of the season on Sunday afternoon... last home run came in the series finale on 3/31 at SUG... 15th multi-hit game on the 2026 campaign... hit .500 (4-for-8) with 2 RBI and a double in the series.

NOTES: The Express balked twice in a game for the first time since 6/11/24... T-2nd for most in the PCL... Express have 7 balks on the season... had 9 balks on the 2025 campaign.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, June 9 vs El Paso FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2026

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