Round Rock Held to Two Hits Through Final Five Frames

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Oklahoma City struck first after their leadoff hitter RF Zach Erhard hit a solo home run to give the Comets a 1-0 edge.

In the third, Ehrhard launched his second homer of the game to extend the Oklahoma City advantage to two.

After being held hitless the first time down the lineup, the Express loaded the bases with consecutive singles by 3B Diego Castillo, DH Aaron Zavala and 1B Jonah Bride. Castillo and Zavala came around to score on a double by 2B John Taylor, knotting the score at two. RF Gilberto Celestino grounded out, but Bride was able to score from third and give the E-Train their first lead of the game. LF Trevor Hauver finished off the inning with a single, scoring Taylor and making it a 4-2 game.

The Comets answered with a trio of runs in the fifth. C Eliezer Alfonzo singled and came around to score on Ehrhard's third RBI of the game to cut the deficit to one. Oklahoma City loaded the bases for CF Alek Thomas, who dropped in a single, scoring two runners and regaining a 5-4 lead for the Comets.

The Express were held scoreless through the final five innings as they fell on Thursday night, 5-4.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: With their loss on Wednesday, the Express hold a 2-1 advantage halfway through the six-game set at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...are now 15-15 in road games...have won 6 of last 10, 9 of 15, 10 of 20 G since 5/13.

RHP NOLAN KINGHAM: (L, 4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO, 2 HR, 90 pitches, 51 strikes) made his 2nd start with the E-Train since signing a minor league deal with Texas on 5/28...allowed 2 H through the 1st 4.0 innings (2 HR from RF Zach Ehrhard)...tallied Round Rock's 7th outing with 7+ strikeouts in a game...only one to throw less than 5.0 IP.

INF JOHN TAYLOR: (1-3, 2 RBI, R, BB, SO) drove in 2 of the E-Train's runs on Thursday night... is hitting .273 to start this series and has an RBI in each game with a 1.021 OPS.

INF/OF CAM CAULEY: stole his 21st bag in the 1st inning...is 2nd in the Pacific Coast League in stolen bases...has stolen 11 bases in the 1st inning...in the club's Triple-A era (since 2005), only 2 Round Rock base-stealers have 12+ 1st-inning stolen bases in a single season (INF Esteban German, 13 in 2012 and OF Bubba Thompson, 12 in 2022).

NEXT GAME: Friday, June 5 at Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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