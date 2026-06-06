Dana Shines for Salt Lake in Rare 1-0 Pitcher's Duel Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







JORDAN, UT - Wearing threads repping the Salt Lake Gulls of old, the Bees' pitching staff turned in a throwback-worthy performance to shut out Albuquerque 1-0 on Friday night.

The victory, headlined by Caden Dana's second quality start, secured at least a series split with the Isotopes and was the first 1-0 result at The Ballpark in America First Square's young history.

Salt Lake 1, Albuquerque 0 WP: Caden Dana (2-2)

LP: Blake Adams (0-2)

SV: José Fermin (4)

Key Performers

Caden Dana: W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K Jared Southard: H, 1.1 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 2 K Christian Moore: 2-4, 2B, 2K Josh Lowe: 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, 2K Game Summary Caden Dana got Friday's throwback night going tonight, posting a first-inning zero to start his outing. His offense gave him immediate run support in the bottom half, courtesy of Josh Lowe.

The outfielder doubled home Nelson Rada to give Salt Lake an early 1-0 lead.

Dana continued his stellar start, keeping Albuquerque off the board through three innings. The right hander worked around a jam in the second, avoiding zero damage following a two runners on, no out scenario.

After a leadoff walk started the fourth, Dana set down the next seven batters he faced, going into the sixth. Despite a one-out triple, the right hander exited unscathed to complete six shutout innings and his second quality start of the season.

Salt Lake looked to extend their 1-0 advantage in the sixth, putting runners on first and second with one out. A strikeout and foul out snuffed the threat as the Bees handed the game over to the bullpen.

Two quick outs from Tayler Saucedo were followed by a single and throwing error from the pitcher. The southpaw exited and handed the ball to Jared Southard. The Texan needed just four pitches to put the fire out for Salt Lake, striking out leadoff hitter Cole Carrigg to keep it 1-0.

The Bees had a chance to stretch their lead in the eighth after Moore's leadoff double. Despite a walk, Albuquerque posted a zero, sending the game to the ninth.

It was up to José Fermin to finish the pitcher's duel. A two-out single would be all the closer would allow to put the final touches on the rare 1-0 victory and collect his first save since returning to the club on June 2.

Game Notes

- Salt Lake pitched its first shutout of the season on Friday night which marked the team's first shutout since July 22, 2025 against Albuquerque at The Ballpark at America First Square. Tonight's shutout is the 17th in the PCL this season and first since May 23 (Sugar Land at Sacramento); additionally, it is the fifth 1-0 game in the PCL this season and just the second won by the home team (OKC 1, RR 0 in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Apr. 10). It is the only 1-0 result in 2026 where the lone run was scored in the first inning.

- Tonight's final score was the first 1-0 result in the new ballpark's history. As for Salt Lake, it is their first time on the right side of a 1-0 pitcher's duel since May 24, 2019 at Sacramento and their first at home since April 23, 2015 in a 1-0 result against Fresno at Smith's Ballpark. It also marks the first time Salt Lake won a 1-0 game win, scoring it's only run in the first inning since May 3, 2005 on the road at Portland.

- Tonight marked the team's sixth straight Friday win and now have taken at least one victory on every Friday with a home game (split two doubleheaders on the day in April).

It was just the Bees' seventh one-run victory of the year and improved to 7-5 in that situation.

- Salt Lake has yet to drop a game when they are ahead after eight complete innings, owning a perfect 26-0 record (16-0 at home). The Bees secured their first win when scoring three runs or fewer, having dropped their previous nine contests.

- Finally, the Bees are unbeaten at home when wearing a speciality jersey, winning all four games this season (AANHPI Night, Military Appreciation Night, Star Wars Night, Gulls Night).

- Turning in his second quality start of the year was Caden Dana. The righty tossed six shutout innings with three hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts in his eighth start of the season. It is Dana's third Triple-A game with eight or more punchouts, last doing so on April 11, 2025 against Reno; it is Dana's 16th outing in his professional career reaching eight strikeouts. The eight strikeouts are his most since September 8th, 2025 when he posted nine as an Angel against Minnesota. The right hander's strikeout of Vimael Machin in the fourth inning marked Dana's 400th punchout in his professional career.

iDana earned a win for the first time since Apr. 30 vs. Sacramento, when he threw five innings of one-run ball. Thanks to Dana's quality start, the Bees are now 4-2 in games when the starter tallies at least six innings and allows three or fewer runs.

- Nelson Rada extended his on-base streak to 10 games after a first-inning walk. He later scored on the same trip and owns a nine-game run scoring streak, his longest of the season and in his career. Rada singled in his next at-bat, pushing his hit streak to seven games. The outfielder recorded two steals tonight, his fourth multi-swipe game of the season. Rada is up to 19 stolen bases in 2026, ranking third in the PCL.

- Josh Lowe doubled home the Bees' first run in the first, continuing his hit streak, RBI streak and on-base streak. The outfielder now has a three-game hit and RBI streak, while reaching in 11 straight games.

- To keep his hot streak alive, Trey Mancini laced a single to push his hitting streak to 14 games. With that knock, the infielder has now reached base in 18 consecutive contests.

Mancini's 14-game hit streak is his longest such streak since a 17-game with the Baltimore Orioles between September 11-29, 2017.

- Christian Moore singled in the sixth, moving his hit streak to five games and his on-base streak to six games. The infielder has a hit in eight straight home games, dating back to May 21 vs. Tacoma. Moore doubled in the eighth and now has five straight games with an extra-base hit.

- Denzer Guzman extended his on-base streak to five games after drawing a walk during the sixth inning. Over this five-game stretch, he has posted a .455 batting average (10-for-22) while recording two home runs, two triples, six RBIs, six runs scored, two walks, and a stolen base.

- A seventh-inning leadoff walk gave Yolmer Sánchez a six-game on-base streak. In that timeframe, the veteran has six hits, five RBIs, four runs, three stolen bases, and two walks.

- Jared Southard, the third pitcher used by Salt Lake, escaped a big inning in the eighth inning after inheriting two runners with no outs. This performance marks his second consecutive scoreless appearance and his sixth shutout outing over his last seven games. Southard continued his dominance at home, ringing his total to 23 strikeouts and a 1.66 ERA in 12 games at The Ballpark at America First Square in 2026.

- In his first game back with Salt Lake after getting optioned from Los Angeles, Jose Fermin picked up his fourth save of the year. The righty worked two quick outs, allowed a single, then induced a groundout to seal Salt Lake's tight win. He has a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings of work as a Bee this year. He has 17 strikeouts to nine walks.

Up Next

Saturday's game five between Salt Lake and Albuquerque is set for 6:35 p.m. MDT. Postgame fireworks will follow the action from The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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