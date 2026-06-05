Bees Ride Four Homers, Three Big Innings in Lopsided Win over Albuquerque

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - Salt Lake continued their power surge for their third straight game in the series, using four homers and three innings with four or more runs en route to a 15-3 win in game three of the series over the Isotopes.

Salt Lake 15, Albuquerque 3

WP: Joey Lucchesi (2-1)

LP: Erasmo Ramírez (0-2)

Key Performers

Denzer Guzman: 4-5, 3 R, HR, 2 3B, RBI

Jeimer Candelario: 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB

Bryce Teodosio: 3-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

Trey Mancini: 2-5, HR, 2 R, RBI

Game Summary

Taijuan Walker toed the rubber in his first start as a Bee. The veteran faced the minimum in the first. Despite a leadoff walk to the first hitter of the game, the righty used a pickoff and two fly-outs to post a zero in the first.

Walker continued by posting another zero in the second. Salt Lake put together a five run home half of the second inning, highlighted by Christian Moore's bases clearing double. The inning's scoring started with a Jeimer Candelario RBI single, scoring Denzer Guzman after his leadoff triple. Zach Humphreys plated Candelario with an RBI single of his own.

In the top of the third inning, Salt Lake's starting pitcher retired the side in order, aided once again by a pick-off to maintain the 1-2-3 frame. The Bees' offense maintained its momentum in the bottom half of the inning, beginning with Denzer Guzman, who launched a solo home run just over the wall in left-center for his second consecutive extra-base hit.

After Jeimer Candelario drew a walk and Trey Mancini singled, Yolmer Sanchez greeted Albuquerque's new reliever by lining a two-run double off the left-field wall on the very first pitch he saw. Bryce Teodosio then polished off the rally with an RBI single, extending the Salt Lake lead to 9-0 through three innings of play.

Zeroes filled the scoreboard for both sides in the fourth, but in the fifth Albuquerque plated their first runs of the game. Nic Kent led the inning off with his seventh homer of the season and the visitors plated two more on a sac-fly and a single to make it 9-3 headed to the bottom of the fifth.

Trey Mancini followed suit, leading off the bottom of the frame with a solo homer of his own. The veteran carried a ball out to the berm in right field. It plated Salt Lake's 10th run of the game.

Salt Lake extended their lead to 15-3 after a huge five-run outburst in the bottom of the seventh, with all scoring occurring after two outs. The rally began when Bryce Teodosio connected for his second home run of the season. Following Teodosio, Josh Lowe delivered a three-run blast-his second in as many games-to drive in Nelson Rada and Christian Moore. The inning's scoring was capped off when Denzer Guzman tripled off the wall in left field and was subsequently driven home by Jeimer Candelario's double.

Salt Lake secured a lopsided win behind the relief efforts of Joey Lucchesi and Brady Choban, who covered the final two innings to close out the game.

Game Notes

The Bees won their 20th home game of the season tonight and the 30th total victory in 2026. After scoring 13 runs last night, Salt Lake tallied 15 on Thursday. It is the first time since July 24-25, 2010 against Colorado Springs that the Bees tallied consecutive games scoring 13 or more runs. Salt Lake is 3-1 at home on Thursday nights and are even .500 at 4-4 total on the day of the week. The hosts outhit Albuquerque 19-8 tonight, moving to 21-3 on the season when they have more hits than their opponent and are 15-1 inside the confines of The Ballpark at America First Square. Salt Lake committed zero errors tonight and are 18-5 when posting a zero in that column on the box score.

Salt Lake hit four homers tonight, tied for their most in a game this season (Apr. 29 at Las Vegas). When hitting three or more longballs, the Bees moved to 6-1 in 2026 with the only defeat coming in that Apr. 29 contest against the Aviators.

For the second straight night, all nine Bees in the starting lineup tallied at least one hit. Additionally, every Salt Lake hitter scored at least once, marking the third time in 2026 all nine starters scored and notched a hit in the same contest (Apr. 22 at Las Vegas, May 1 vs. Sacramento).

Salt Lake had 19 hits tonight, their second most in a game this season (22 hits, May 1 vs. Sacramento). Ten of the 19 hits went for extra-bases, with four doubles, two triples and four homers. It is the most XBH in a game by the Bees since August 13, 2021 vs. Sacramento (six doubles, two triples, two homers) and just the 14th time in franchise history (since 2005) that 10 extra-base hits were recorded by a Salt Lake squad.

Six of the nine hitters tallied multi-hit efforts with Denzer Guzman's four-hit night leading the way. Bryce Teodosio and Jeimer Candelario had three hits each, while Nelson Rada, Trey Mancini and Zach Humphreys managed two knocks each.

Making his debut in the Los Angeles Angels organization, Taijuan Walker retired Albuquerque in order during the opening frame. Walker, who joined the team after being released by the Phillies earlier this year, found his rhythm to complete 4.2 innings. He finished his outing with three strikeouts, while allowing two runs and issuing three walks.

To lead-off the home half of the first, Nelson Rada singled to the third baseman. The base knock extended the outfielder's on-base streak to nine games and his hit streak to six games. Rada also pushed his run scoring streak to eight games after crossing home on Christian Moore's bases-clearing double.

Denzer Guzman kicked off the bottom of the second with a ringing triple, marking his first since July 1, 2025, during his time with Rocket City. This three-bagger served as his second extra-base hit of the series and extended both his hit streak and his run-scoring streak to four games. Guzman would eventually be driven home for the game's first run by the following batter, Jeimer Candelario. In the next inning, Guzman launched his 12th homer of the season. May's PCL Player of the Month hit a line drive 109.6 MPH off the bat, sneaking it over the left field wall 419 feet. He finished the game a double shy from the cycle, tripling off the wall in the seventh inning. It is Guzman's first professional game with multiple triples and wrapped up his second four-hit night of the season (May 1 vs. Sacramento).

Following Guzman's lead-off triple, Jeimer Candelario pierced an RBI single into right field. The base hit extended his on-base streak to seven games and his hit streak to three games. It was his first RBI since the Sunday finale in Round Rock on May 31. Candelario doubled in the second five-run frame of the night, notching a three-hit night for the second time in 2026 and first since May 5 at Oklahoma City.

Christian Moore punctuated a big second inning by clearing the bases with a double off the wall in right field. This two-bagger, his 20th extra-base hit of the year, extended his streak of games with an extra-base hit to four, the longest active streak in the PCL. With this hit, Moore collected his seventh, eighth, and ninth RBIs of the series, following a standout performance with six RBIs in the previous game. It is his first occurrence of back-to-back multi-RBI games since Sept. 3-4, 2025 with the Bees against El Paso.

Zach Humphreys' first hit of the series was a big one. Tonight's catcher beat out an infield single to extend Salt Lake's lead to two in the second inning. The knock was his first RBI hit since May 15 vs. El Paso. Humphreys has a hit in five straight games, dating back to May 23 at Round Rock, as well as his first multi-hit effort since May 15.

To continue an action-packed second inning, Bryce Teodosio notched his 10th hit as a Bee of the season. After the knock, Teodosio scored off of Moore's bases-clearing double. In the next inning, Teodosio recorded the fourth run of the frame on an RBI single. Later in the contest, the outfielder left the yard with his second homer of the season, both as a Bee to collect a three-hit night. The outfielder has produced back-to-back multi-hit games and tallied his first three-hit performance since a 3-for-3 showing against Tampa Bay on August 4, 2025.

To keep his hot streak alive in a productive third inning, Trey Mancini laced a single to push his hitting streak to 13 games. With that knock, the infielder has now reached base in 17 consecutive contests, and he eventually came around to score on a double. In the fifth inning the veteran launched his 5th homer of the year. He sailed it over the right field wall to give Salt Lake their 10th run of the game.

Dylan Phillips made his sixth appearance for the Bees, throwing 1.1 innings and recording two strikeouts in his first game back with Salt Lake since being recalled from Tri-City. He owns a 1.13 ERA over his last four outings with the Bees, allowing a single earned run across eight innings of work.

Josh Lowe delivered a three-run home run for the second consecutive night, punishing a two-out offering with a 440-foot blast that cleared the right-centerfield bricks. This performance marks his first set of back-to-back games with a home run since mid-May of last season, when he achieved the feat while playing for Durham and Tampa Bay.

Two perfect innings from Joey Lucchesi tied his longest scoreless outing of the season. The southpaw struck out two in his appearance and has eight punchouts across his last five games.

Salt Lake's final reliever of the night, Brady Choban nabbed his first scoreless outing since May 13th against El Paso. He struck out two and gave up one hit in an inning of work.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees will honor the local baseball legacy of the Salt Lake Gulls during the fourth game of their series on Friday evening. The matchup against the Albuquerque Isotopes is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. MDT start.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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