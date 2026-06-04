Dirty Sodas Fall in Wednesday's Extra Inning Thriller

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - Down by six runs with nine outs left, the Dirty Sodas forced extra innings on Josh Lowe's game-tying three run homer in the ninth. However, the home team came up just short with the tying and winning runs aboard, falling 14-13 in 10 innings to the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday night.

Albuquerque 14, Dirty Sodas 13 (Final/10 inn.)

WP: Sammy Peralta (7-1)

LP: Najer Victor (0-2)

SV: Carson Skipper (1)

Key Performers

Christian Moore: 3-5, 3 R, HR, 6 RBI, BB, K

Josh Lowe: 1-6, R, HR, 3 RBI, 4 K

Bryce Teodosio: 2-5, 2 R, RBI

Denzer Guzman: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, BB

Game Summary

Tayler Saucedo stepped on the rubber to start Wednesday's contest and looked sharp. Pitching at any level for the first time in 11 days, the southpaw struck out two in his first inning of work.

Denzer Guzman continued his torrid stretch with a two-run first-inning single that opened the scoring. Albuquerque sliced the lead in half in the immediate half inning on Andrew Knizner's second homer of the series. Later in the frame, Saucedo began an inning-ending double play that completed two strong innings of work.

A second lefty, Rob Kaminsky, took over for Saucedo. The recent call-up from the Arizona Complex League struck out his first batter in a Bees uniform, powering him to a scoreless inning in relief. The southpaw didn't fare as well in his second inning of work. Albuquerque posted a four-run fourth on a couple of two-run hits, including Knizner's second longball of the night.

Salt Lake cut the lead to 5-3 in the bottom half on a two-out RBI single from Yolmer Sánchez. Guzman scored on the play after he reached base to start the frame with a walk.

The Isotopes loaded the bases in the fifth and scratched across a score on a hit-by-pitch, but left a trio of runners stranded. Salt Lake countered in the bottom half thanks to Bryce Teodosio. The speedy outfielder reached on an infield single, stole second, moved to third on a slow roller to the pitcher, and scored on a Christian Moore's groundball to the shortstop for a 6-4 score.

Albuquerque created separation in the seventh with four runs all coming home with two outs. An error and walk set up a two-run double to make it 8-4, while Nic Kent's two-run blast to left put the Isotopes up six at 10-4. Salt Lake responded after the seventh inning stretch. With two outs and two runners on, Moore teed off to left center field for his fourth homer of the year and closed the gap to 10-7.

The eighth saw Justin Dunn set down the Isotopes in order during his third inning of work, a new season-high for the right hander. Two one-out singles set the table for Salt Lake in the bottom half, but a sacrifice fly was thwarted on a perfect throw from Albuquerque's center fielder.

Najer Victor tossed a scoreless ninth, giving the offense one final chance. Singles from Omar Martinez and Moore brought the tying run to the dish in Josh Lowe. Against former Bee reliever Sammy Peralta, Lowe delivered the biggest swing of the night as he deposited a game-tying, two-out, three-run homer onto the berm to make it 10-10. A groundball two batters later sent the game to extra innings for the fifth time this season for the Bees.

Victor stayed out for the 10th, but a line drive single hit off the right wrist forced his exit. Kaleb Ort entered for the Bees, and Albuquerque took advantage. The visitors tallied their third four-run frame of the night, using four hits, two walks and sent all nine Isotopes to the plate. The emphatic top half made it 14-10, heading to the bottom half.

Two quick outs put Salt Lake in a tight spot. A hit-by pitch kept the game rolling, while Teodosio singled home a run for a 14-11 game. Nelson Rada drew a walk, before Moore singled up the middle to get the Bees within one at 14-13. Lowe, the ninth inning hero, came to the plate with Rada standing as the tying run 90 feet away. He swung at the 1-2 pitch and put an end to the three-hour, 48-minute extra inning thriller.

Game Notes

Salt Lake saw their five game home winning streak come to a close tonight, finishing off a span of 11 wins across the last 15 contests in South Jordan. Tonight marked the fifth extra-inning game of the season as the Bees moved to 3-2 across those games, with a 2-2 record at home. Wednesday's result was just the fourth defeat for the Bees when the squad launched two or more homers, and just the second at home.

All nine Bees collected a hit in Wednesday's contest, as Josh Lowe's ninth-inning homer completed the feat for the starting nine.

Salt Lake swiped five bases today in the first five innings, marking the seventh time in franchise history since 2005 that has occurred. The last time a Bees team stole five or more bases before the sixth inning was on May 1, 2024 in Oklahoma City when they notched six steals. This is the third occurrence of five steals in the first five innings across the PCL in 2026, and Salt Lake is the second team to accomplish it (Albuquerque has done it twice this season).

Nelson Rada extended his on-base streak to eight games with a leadoff walk in the first. The outfielder swiped third base on a double-steal along with Christian Moore. The stolen bag was his 17th of the season. Rada sits in fourth place in the PCL in the statistic. His run-scoring stretch reached seven games following Christian Moore's home run, and a seventh-inning single extended his hitting streak to five games. Rada's single was his 100th Triple-A hit of his career.

Denzer Guzman picked up RBI 54 and 55 in the first inning on his two-run single. It is his 15th multi-RBI game this season, the most by any Triple-A hitter in 2026. Guzman's 55 RBI are the third most across Minor League Baseball. A ninth-inning single gave the 22-year old his third straight two-hit effort and pushed his season hit total up to 74, tied for second across all of Minor League Baseball. Tonight's multi-hit effort was Guzman's 25th of the season.

In his first game with the Dirty Sodas, Rob Kaminsky recorded his first strikeout in the third inning. He finished with two innings of work in his first game at Triple-A since May 22 of last year with Memphis.

Yolmer Sánchez pushed his hit streak to four games. The veteran pierced a RBI single down the right field line to get the Dirty Sodas within a run. Sanchez has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games batting .308 in that span with 11 runs batted in and 11 runs scored.

Returning to the lineup for the first time since last Friday's game at Round Rock, Bryce Teodosio made an impact with a single, a stolen base, and a run scored. This performance featured his first hit since May 26 and marked the first time he has crossed the plate since May 24. It was Teodosio's third multi-hit game in 11 games with Salt Lake this season.

Christian Moore got the Dirty Sodas back into the game with a three-run shot to cut Albuquerque's lead to three. Moore sent his fourth longball of the year sailing off the light pole in deep left-centerfield. He has a hit and scored a run in three straight games. Moore set a new professional game-high with six RBI, surpassing two previous instances of four RBI, one of which came earlier this season (Apr. 15 vs. Sugar Land).

The Dirty Sodas' fourth pitcher in the game, Justin Dunn, recorded his longest outing as a member of the team. The three innings of work is his most thrown since July 31, 2025 as a member of Triple-A Omaha. Dunn's four-game scoreless streak came to an end in tonight's outing, but the New York native has yet to allow an earned run in five straight outings.

Jeimer Candelario has now recorded hits in consecutive games this series, extending his on-base streak to six matches after tallying a single, a walk, and a run scored.

Josh Lowe delivered in the clutch, launching a game-tying three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth with two outs on a 3-2 count. He became the second Bee this season to homer with two outs in the ninth inning, joining Yolmer Sánchez, who accomplished the feat on April 24 in Las Vegas. Lowe's blast marked his first hit of the series and his third home run since joining Salt Lake on May 24. In 13 games with the Bees, he is batting .333 with a 1.088 OPS, recording hits in 11 of those contests and driving in six runs over his last three games.

Trey Mancini extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Since his hit streak began on May 20, Mancini is batting .356 with a 1.045 OPS to go along with 14 RBI and 11 runs scored.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Albuquerque continue the series with Friendship Bracelet Night on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MDT inside The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

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