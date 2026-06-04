Hunt Homers in First Game for El Paso Wednesday

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 15-8 Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land has won the first two games of the series.

El Paso first baseman Nick Solak went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run, tying his career high for hits in a game. Solak's homer was his eighth of the season and his sixth in his last 10 games. Second baseman Marcos Castañon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Castañon has seven hits in his last four games, including two home runs. Designated hitter Pablo Reyes went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run. He has six doubles in his last five games.

Center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 1-for-5 with a single to move his hitting streak to 11 games. Catcher Blake Hunt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in his first game with El Paso. Miguel Cienfuegos pitched a scoreless relief inning for the Chihuahuas. Sugar Land catcher Carlos Pérez went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Team Records: Sugar Land (25-34), El Paso (25-34)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Hunter Brown (MLB Rehab) vs. El Paso LHP Marco Gonzales (1-3, 9.62). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 15 El Paso 8 - Wednesday

WP: Gordon (2-3)

LP: Fitterer (1-2)

S: None

Time: 2:51

Attn: 3,957







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.