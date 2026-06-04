Carson Whisenhunt and Joe Whitman Named Minor League Baseball Pitchers of the Month for May

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - This morning, Minor League Baseball announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for May.

Carson Whisenhunt earned the honor for the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. Whisenhunt went 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA in six starts in the month of May, as he allowed 10 earned runs on 28 hits and 11 walks over 32.0 innings. He led the league in strikeouts (32) and hits allowed per nine innings (7.88) and was second in ERA (2.81) and WHIP (1.22). He was one of two pitchers in the league with over 18.0 innings of work that did not surrender a home run. Whisenhunt, 25, was selected by San Francisco in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

Joe Whitman earned the honor for the Double-A Eastern League. Whitman went 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA in five starts with the Flying Squirrels as he allowed three earned runs on 14 hits and five walks while striking out 37 over 28.0 innings. He led the league in ERA (.0.96), strikeouts (37), WHIP (0.68), average against (.146), hits allowed per nine innings (4.5) and strikeouts per nine innings (11.89). He began the month with a 23.0 inning scoreless streak before being tagged with three runs in his final start of the month. Whitman, 24, was selected by San Francisco in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Kent State University.

Whitman was promoted to the Sacramento River Cats on June 2 and is set to make his Triple-A debut tomorrow, Friday, June 5, vs. Tacoma.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

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