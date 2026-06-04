OKC Comets Game Notes - June 4, 2026

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (25-34) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (33-25)

Game #59 of 150/First Half #59 of 75/Home #29 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Nolan Kingham (0-1, 13.50) vs. OKC-RHP River Ryan (2-0, 2.05)

Thursday, June 4, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek their first win of the series when they meet the Round Rock Express for the third time this week at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have lost back-to-back games for the first time since May 22-23 and will look to avoid a third consecutive loss for the first time since a four-game skid April 23-26 against Tacoma...The Comets are just 1-4 in their last five home games.

Last Game: The OKC Comets dropped a second consecutive game after surrendering a trio of multi-run innings in a 9-5 loss to the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC took the first lead of the game in the second inning on a solo home run from Noah Miller. Round Rock answered with a three-spot in the third inning. The Comets scored in both the third and fourth innings on RBI singles from Hyeseong Kim and James Tibbs III to tie the score at 3-3. Round Rock jumped back in front in with two runs in the fifth inning and went on to score six straight runs, as the Express added three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth inning. OKC had 12 straight batters retired from the fifth through eighth innings, but rallied for three consecutive extra-base hits to start the ninth inning including a two-run blast from Alek Thomas.

Today's Probable Pitcher: River Ryan (2-0) searches for his third straight win, making his sixth start of the year after missing the entire 2025 season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery...After making his first two starts this season, Ryan went on the Injured List with a hamstring injury April 17-May 14. Since his return, he has allowed just two runs (1 ER) and eight hits - all singles - with one walk and 19 strikeouts over 15.0 innings...During his last outing May 28 at Sugar Land, Ryan completed 6.0 innings for the first time his career while allowing start with one unearned run and four hits. His eight strikeouts matched a career high...MLB's No. 79 prospect and the Dodgers' No. 6 prospect per MLB.com, Ryan made his season debut April 4 in Las Vegas. Prior to that outing, Ryan's last appearance was with the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 10, 2024 vs. Pittsburgh in his last of four starts with the Dodgers during his MLB debut season, going 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and .208 BAA...The Dodgers acquired Ryan via trade with San Diego in exchange for IF Matt Beaty March 28, 2022 after he converted to a pitcher from an infielder that prior offseason...He is the younger brother of fellow Comets pitcher Ryder Ryan.

Against the Express: 2026: 9-5 2025: 12-6 All-time: 212-162 At OKC: 98-82

The Comets and Express meet for their third of four series this season, including the last of three series against one another during the first half...OKC took the first two series, winning four of six games in OKC April 7-12 and then five of six games at Dell Diamond April 28-May 3...The Comets have dropped the first two games of this series after winning eight of the previous nine games against the Express. It's the first time Round Rock has started a series against OKC up 2-0 since sweeping a series-opening doubleheader April 10, 2024 at Dell Diamond...Eight of the 14 games during the season series have been decided by one run, including six of the eight games so far in OKC...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...The Comets are 5-0-2 in the last seven head-to-head series with the Express (28-14), including wins in three straight series going back to last season (14-4). OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.

Slowing Their Roll: The Comets have lost the first two games of their series against the Express and have started a series down, 2-0, for the second time this season and first time at home. The last time OKC opened a series with back-to-back losses was May 12-13 in Albuquerque and the Comets have not opened a series with three straight losses since they lost five consecutive games in Sugar Land Sept. 2-6, 2025 before winning the series finale...The Comets are 13-5 over the last 18 games and are a league-best 20-9 since April 30...Four of the five losses during the last 18 games have been by two runs or less (9 R total), along with seven of the last nine losses over the last 29 games. Last night marked the first time since May 13 at Albuquerque the Comets lost by more than two runs (8-2)...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 at 13-16 following a loss April 29. OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 33 wins rank tied for most in the league and the team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings...Across the last 17 games (12-5), the Comets have won by seven-plus runs seven times, and have outscored opponents by an aggregate 130-53 margin...OKC had won 14 straight games when leading at any point prior to yesterday and 12 straight when scoring first.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard singled to lead off the first inning and later drew a pair of walks as he boosted the longest on-base streak by a Comet this season to 24 games...Ehrhard has also hit safely his last four games (5-for-14) and in 14 of his last 16 games, going 21-for-52 (.404) since May 13 with seven extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 16 walks...The on-base streak is the longest of his career and the longest by an Oklahoma City player since Esteury Ruiz reached base in 33 straight games June 22-Sept. 5, 2025. It is also the second-longest active on-base streak in the league. During the streak, Ehrhard is batting .317 (26-for-82) with 14 RBI, 23 walks and 17 runs scored while posting a .472 OBP.

Dinger Details: The Comets hit two home runs last night and have now hit multiple homers in five of the last six games (13 HR) and have homered in eight of the last nine games, totaling 17 homers since May 24 - tied for most in the league with El Paso...In the 17 games since May 15, the Comets have hit 30 homers - also tied for most in the league with Albuquerque...Overall this season, the Comets' 74 homers in 58 games are second-most in the league.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III extended his hitting streak to six games Wednesday, matching Tommy Edman for Oklahoma City's longest active streak. During the stretch, Tibbs is batting .409 (9-for-22) with five homers and 14 RBI...He was named PCL Player of the Week for May 25-31 by Minor League Baseball as over six games in Sugar Land Tibbs went 9-for-24 with six home runs and 15 RBI, including five homers and 13 RBI over the last four games. He became the first OKC player to homer in four straight games since Austin Barnes homered in five straight games Aug. 2-7, 2019...Tibbs leads the league with 17 homers, 35 extra-base hits, 141 total bases and 55 runs scored.

Bump on the Bump: The nine runs allowed by OKC yesterday were the most allowed by the team since surrendering 10 runs May 14 at Albuquerque and the 12 hits allowed by the Comets marked the first time an opponent finished in double-digits since the Isotopes collected as many hits May 17. Prior to last night, the Comets had allowed eight runs in the previous five games combined...Entering Wednesday, Comets pitchers had limited opponents to three runs or less in eight of the previous nine games (19 R) and nine of the previous 11 games (26 R), allowing the fewest runs in Triple-A during the span as well as the second-fewest runs among the 120 teams in the Minors, only behind Single-A Hickory (25 R)...Following the second inning last night, the Comets had not allowed a multi-run inning in 47 straight innings until Round Rock tallied three multi-run innings across the next five innings. In fact, OKC had not allowed a multi-run inning in 86 of the previous 87 innings prior to the third inning last night.

On the Mend: Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Wednesday, going 1-for-4 at the plate and playing seven innings in left field, fielding the position for the first time since 2020 with St. Louis...Edman is 7-for-20 with a homer and two RBI through six games with the Comets and has now collected a hit in all six contests...Edman is recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle.

Miller Time: Noah Miller's home run last night was his eighth of the season to match his career high, set in 2023 with High-A Cedar Rapids (MIN)...In 242 plate appearances with OKC last season, Miller hit four homers and produced a .613 OPS. This season in 247 plate appearances, he has doubled the home run total and increased his OPS to .811.

Around the Horn: OKC's 141 strikeouts since May 19 lead the league and during the team's current 20-9 stretch beginning April 30, the Comets' 277 strikeouts (260.0 IP) are most in the PCL...The Comets completed two double plays last night and lead all Triple-A teams with 61 double plays this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

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