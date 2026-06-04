Express Record 12 Hits on Wednesday Night

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Comets jumped ahead with a solo homer from SS Noah Miller in the bottom of the second.

Round Rock responded with three runs in the top of the third. CF Jarred Kelenic delivered an RBI single and 3B Diego Castillo's two-run double gave the E-Train a 3-1 edge.

Oklahoma City 2B Hyeseong Kim drove in a run with a base hit in the bottom of the frame. An inning later, 1B James Tibbs III added an RBI single, tying the game at three after four.

The Express grabbed another lead in the top of the fifth. Castillo recorded a sacrifice fly and 1B Blaine Crim followed with an RBI double for a 5-3 lead.

Round Rock plated three more in the top of the seventh. Castillo drove in his fourth run of the night with a double after Kelenic singled. LF John Taylor's groundout allowed Castillo to score another run and RF Gilberto Celestino belted an RBI double to make it 8-3.

2B Cam Cauley added a single in the eighth, sending C Cooper Johnson home for a 9-3 advantage.

Oklahoma City CF Alek Thomas recorded a two-run homer in the ninth. The Express would stave off the Comets for a 9-5 victory on Wednesday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express have taken each of the first 2 games of the series...are 9 G under .500 for the first time since May 13 when they were 16-25...have won 7 of their last 10 and 10 of last 20 G...are 15-14 in road games this season.

1-2-3: Round Rock's 1st 3 batters of 2B Cam Cauley, CF Jarred Kelenic and 3B Diego Castillo went 7-for-12 with 3 doubles, 6 RBI, 6 runs and 2 walks in Wednesday's win.

LHP DUSTIN SAENZ: (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 15 pitches, 13 strikes) sat down all 6 batters faced through 2.0 perfect frames in his 2nd career Triple-A appearance...induced 3 groundout and 3 flyouts in E-Train debut.

CF JARRED KELENIC: went 3-for-4 with 2B, RBI, R and 2 BB in his Express debut...signed to a minor league contract with Texas and assigned to Round Rock yesterday (6/2)...his 108.7 mph single in the 3rd marks his 3rd hardest-hit ball of the season at any level.

INF DIEGO CASTILLO: (2-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R, SO) extended his hitting streak to 9 games...slashing .514/.535/.676 with 6 2B, 16 RBI, 9 R, 6 SO and 4 BB during the streak...since joining the Express on May 1, ranks 3rd in the Pacific Coast League in hits (38), 6th in RBI (24) and 7th in batting average (.352).

NEXT GAME: Thursday, June 4 at Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

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