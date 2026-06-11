OKC Comets Game Notes - June 11, 2026

Published on June 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (37-27) vs. Charlotte Knights (35-30)

Game #65 of 150/First Half #65 of 75/Road #33 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Christian Romero (5-2, 4.66) vs. CLT-LHP Tyler Schweitzer (2-2, 4.32)

Thursday, June 11, 2026 | Truist Field | Charlotte, N.C. | 6:04 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look for a fourth consecutive win overall and seventh consecutive win on the road when they continue their interleague series against the Charlotte Knights at 6:04 p.m. CT at Truist Field...Ten games remain in the first half of the Pacific Coast League season, and Oklahoma City sits in third place in the overall league standings, 2.5 games behind league-leading Sacramento.

Last Game: The OKC Comets continued their recent road dominance with a 10-1 win over the Charlotte Knights Wednesday afternoon at Truist Field. The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when the Comets used a double steal plus a Charlotte throwing error to score two runs and take a 2-0 lead. The Knights got a run back in the bottom of the fifth but left the bases loaded. The Comets scored five runs in the sixth inning with a single from James Tibbs III, a two-run homer by Jack Suwinski and a two-run double by Hyeseong Kim to finish the rally. OKC plated its eighth run of the day in the seventh inning on a balk. The Comets added two more runs in the ninth inning on a two-out single from Ryan Fitzgerald. Charlotte collected 10 hits, five walks and two hit batters throughout the game, but the Comets limited the Knights to one run, leaving 16 runners on base.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (5-2) makes his 13th appearance (11th start) of the season...Romero picked up a loss last time out June 2 vs. Round Rock, allowing three runs on five hits, including two homers, across 4.2 innings, with one walk and one strikeout in the 3-2 defeat...Despite the recent loss, the Comets are 7-3 in his starts this season, with wins in five of the last seven...Over his last four games, Romero has allowed six runs and 16 hits across 21.0 IP while racking up 18 K's...Romero owns a 4.66 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and .269 BAA in 12 appearances (10 starts) overall...Among qualified Pacific Coast League pitchers, Romero ranks tied for third in wins, fourth in BAA and WHIP and seventh in ERA...Romero split the 2025 season between OKC and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Knights: 2026: 2-0 2025: N/A All-time: 2-0 At CLT: 2-0

The Comets play the Knights for the first time in franchise history as OKC makes its first trip to Truist Field...Charlotte has opened 2026 with a 35-30 record and the Knights entered this series coming off a six-game series sweep in Durham. The Knights are the highest-scoring team in the IL and sixth-highest overall in the Minors (6.4 RPG). They have hit 102 homers in just 65 games - third-most in the Minors...OKC faces a Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate for the first time since the organization's lone season in Calgary in 1998 during the inaugural season of OKC's Bricktown era. The White Sox then moved their affiliation to Charlotte in 1999, where they've been since...This is the first time an Oklahoma City team has played in the Eastern Time Zone since the 89ers made a trip to Buffalo in late July 1997 when the teams played in the American Association.

Carolina in My Mind: This series serves as a homecoming for several Comets players who hail from within a two-hour radius of Charlotte, none more prominent than brothers River and Ryder Ryan who are from Huntersville, N.C., located approximately 16 miles from Truist Field. The others include Logan Allen (Fletcher, N.C.), Charlie Barnes (Sumter, S.C.), Jackson Ferris (Mount Airy, N.C.) and Garrett McDaniels (Marion, S.C.). Paul Gervase is from Fuquay-Varina, N.C., which is 165 miles from Charlotte, and although Cole Irvin is originally from Anaheim, Calif., he now makes his home in the Charlotte area.

Down the Stretch: The Comets have now won three consecutive games following a stretch of four losses in five games during the previous series...Oklahoma City is 10-5 over the last 15 games and owns a PCL-best record of 24-11 since April 30...At 37-27, the Comets have matched their season-best record at 10 games above .500 (also 33-23) and the Comets are seeking their sixth series win in the last seven series...Across the last 23 games (16-7), the Comets have won by seven-plus runs eight times including yesterday, and have outscored opponents by a 164-79 margin...With 10 games remaining the first half, the Comets are 2.5 games out of first place behind Sacramento, who OKC will host next week. Las Vegas is currently 2.0 games behind Sacramento and a half-game ahead of the Comets for second place.

Road to Success: The Comets have won six consecutive road games and are now 11-1 over the last 12 road contests. They are also 15-3 in their last 18 road games and have won 16 of their last 20 games away from OKC since April 28...This marks the first time since late July 2025 in Reno the Comets have started a road series with a 2-0 lead in the set, as OKC had started each of its previous nine road series going back to last season in a 1-1 tie or down 0-2. The Comets had lost six straight times in Game 2 of a road series after winning the opener before Wednesday's win...The Comets started the season 4-8 on the road and now sit 20-12 overall in away games with the most road wins in the league...The Comets lead all Triple-A teams with a .290 road batting average and rank second with 235 runs scored (7.3 RPG). The Comets have scored five or more runs in six straight road games (45 R) and have scored nine or more runs in eight of their last 12 road games, piling up 119 runs in that time...Over the last eight road games (7-1), the Comets have outscored their opponents, 60-15, allowing two runs or less in six of the eight games. In the last 11 road games (10-1), the margin swells to an incredible 107-26. OKC has allowed two runs or less in eight of those 11 games. The closest win across those 11 games was a 5-1 victory May 31 at Sugar Land.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski picked up his second consecutive three-hit game Wednesday afternoon, going 3-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and stolen base and homering for the second day in a row...Over his last four games, he is 10-for-15 with five extra-base hits and five RBI...This marks the third time this season Suwinski has gone deep in two straight games, also doing so April 26 and April 28 vs. Tacoma and at Round Rock, respectively, and May 15-16 at Albuquerque...Overall this season, his 15 home runs are second-most in the PCL trailing only teammate James Tibbs III's 18 homers, while his 49 RBI rank fourth-most in the league. He ranks third with a .991 OPS.

Way Of The K: OKC pitchers combined for a season-high 16 strikeouts yesterday, and the Comets have struck out 30 batters over the first two games of the series in Charlotte. Wednesday marked the first time the Comets finished with at least 16 K's as a team since Sept. 10, 2025 vs. Sacramento (17)...During the team's current 24-11 stretch beginning April 30, the Comets' 340 strikeouts (314.0 IP) are most in the PCL. In contrast, from the start of the season through April 29 (29 G), the Comets' 220 K's (253.0 IP) were second-fewest in the league.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips and utilityman Tommy Edman continued their Major League Rehab Assignments with OKC Wednesday...Phillips made his third appearance with the Comets and tossed a scoreless sixth inning, punctuated with a strikeout to strand the bases loaded. He allowed one hit, one walk and hit one batter as he threw a total of 23 pitches (16 strikes). Through three relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 2.2 scoreless innings with two hits, three walks and three strikeouts...Edman was held 0-for-4 while playing six innings at second base. He is 9-for-40 with a double, triple, homer and three RBI through 11 games with the Comets.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard's 29-game on-base streak came to an end Wednesday with an 0-for-5 day. The streak is the fifth-longest in the PCL and the longest by an OKC hitter since Esteury Ruiz reached base in 33 straight games June 22-Sept. 5, 2025. During the stretch, Ehrhard went 35-for-103 (.340) with 12 XBH, 22 RBI, 26 walks and .470 OBP.

Around the Horn: The Comets have homered in back-to-back games at Truist Field and have hit 23 home runs since May 24 (15 G) - tied for second-most in the PCL during the span and one homer behind Salt Lake's 24. Oklahoma City has now gone deep in 12 of the last 15 games and their 80 home runs overall this season are second-most in the PCL...James Tibbs III has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 14-for-42 (.333) with six home runs and 17 RBI. Tibbs leads the PCL with 18 home runs, 36 extra-base hits, 149 total bases and 60 runs scored...Ryan Fitzgerald extended his hitting streak to six games yesterday and is 8-for-21 with a double and four RBI during the stretch. His 79 total hits this season are third-most in the league while his 46 RBI rank fifth...Hyeseong Kim is 7-for-12 over the last three games with two doubles and four RBI.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2026

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