Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/11 vs. Albuquerque

Published on June 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/11 vs. Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Carson Fulmer (NR) vs. Albuquerque LHP Parker Mushinski (1-1, 5.70)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Michael Rucker - contract selected by Seattle

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Plated double-digit runs for the second straight game as they topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 11-1 on Wednesday night...the Isotopes scored a run in the of the first inning, but that would be their only lead of the night...Spencer Packard put Tacoma on the board with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning...Brian O'Keefe tagged a three-run homer in the third inning to make it 5-1...Packard drove in two more in the fourth inning, giving him four RBI on the night...Victor Labrada hit his first triple of the season to drive in a run in the fifth inning, and Hogan Windish clubbed his second homer of the season in the seventh inning and hit an RBI single in the eighth to put Tacoma up 11-1...Jhonathan Díaz worked a season-high 6.0 innings, matching his season-high with seven strikeouts as he logged his first quality start...Peyton Alford and Cole Wilcox combined for 3.0 scoreless innings to close out the win.

FULMER FILLS OUT THE ROTATION: RHP Carson Fulmer will make his Rainiers debut today against Albuquerque...Fulmer was acquired via trade with Pittsburgh on Wednesday and assigned to Tacoma...Fulmer had began the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he made 16 appearances (two starts), going 2-2 with a 6.35 ERA (24ER/34.0 IP) and15 walks to 27 strikeouts...although this will be Fulmer's first appearance in the Mariners organization, it's not his first time under contract with Seattle, as he was signed to a minor league deal on February 9, 2023, and released March 29, 2023...Fulmer was the eighth overall pick in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft by the Chicago White Sox out of Vanderbilt, where he won the 2014 College World Series...Fulmer has pitched in 127 Major League games, going 7-15 with a 5.44 ERA between the White Sox, Tigers, Orioles, Reds and Angels.

HOMER HAPPY: The Rainiers connected on three home runs on Wednesday night, the third time this season they have hit at least three homers in back-to-back games (also: May 5-6 and May 8-9 at El Paso) and the first time they have done so at Cheney Stadium this season...the last time Tacoma homered three times in three straight games was when they did so in four straight from July 27-30, 2023, against Salt Lake...of the 26 runs Tacoma has scored in this series, 17 of them have been accounted for by home runs...in 2026, Tacoma has 36.6% of its runs via the long ball, the second-highest rate in the PCL (Sugar Land - 37.3%) and the ninth-highest rate in Triple-A.

QUALITY STARTERS: LHP Jhonathan Díaz logged his first quality start of the season on Wednesday night and Tacoma's 19th of the season, the most in the minor leagues and four more than the next-closest team (Jacksonville - 14)...Tacoma's 19 quality starts are the most for a PCL team through 64 games since the 2024 Salt Lake Bees each had 19...the Rainiers are 9-10 in games the starting pitcher records a quality start...since May 26, Tacoma's starting pitchers have a 3.82 ERA, the second-best in the PCL and the seventh-best in Triple-A, accumulating 73.0 innings, the most in the circuit...Rainiers starters have walked only 11 batters in that time, the fewest in Triple-A, ranking second with a 3.64 K/BB ratio.

CAL CRUSHED: In his first game at Cheney Stadium since July 6, 2021, Cal Raleigh crushed a pair of home runs, driving in six on Tuesday... Tuesday was the 27th multi-home run game of his career and first since September 24, 2025 with Seattle...Raleigh is the second Rainiers hitter this season to tally a multi-homer game that includes a grand slam, joining Brock Rodden, who did so on May 8 at El Paso...Raleigh's performance on Tuesday was the fifth multi-homer game by a Rainiers hitter this season and the fourth grand slam...Raleigh is the first Major League rehab player to hit a grand slam with Tacoma since Luke Raley did so on August 10, 2025.

ON THE TRANSACTION WIRE: The Mariners made a handful of moves that impact Tacoma's roster on Wednesday: RHP Carson Fulmer was acquired via trade from Pittsburgh for cash considerations and assigned to Tacoma...RHP Domingo González was recalled by Seattle, who also reinstated INF Miles Mastrobuoni from his Major League rehab assignment...to make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Yosver Zulueta was designated for assignment...RHP Nick Hull was also activated from the Development List...additionally, INF Blake Rambusch was transferred from Double-A Arkansas to Tacoma...Rambusch, 26, hit .256 (33x129) with four doubles, one home run and 22 steals in 39 games for the Travelers.

WILSON WORKING BACK: The Seattle Mariners transferred INF Will Wilson's Major League rehab assignment to Tacoma on Tuesday, after starting it with High-A Everett on Friday, where he went 1-for-5 with a double...Wilson, who was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on May 2 (retro April 30) with a left thumb fracture, played in two games with the Mariners, went 1-for-5 with his first Major League home run...in 14 games with Tacoma before getting called up, Wilson hit .275 (11x40) with two doubles and a home run...his contract was selected by the Mariners on April 20.

ALEJO'S HOT HITTING: Over his last 21 games, INF Alejo Lopez has hit. 343 (24x70) with seven doubles and a home run, driving in eight...in that time (since May 10), Lopez has walked seven times to six strikeouts, the fewest strikeouts among Triple-A hitters with at least 70 plate appearances in that span, sporting a .418 on-base percentage, a .486 slugging percentage and a .904 OPS...Lopez has swung the bat well at Cheney Stadium this season, batting .317 (13x41), the best on the roster.

REETZ ROLLING: Since May 1 (17G), C Jakson Reetz has been on a tear, hitting .345 (20x58) with three doubles and a home run...in that time, he ranks third among Triple-A catchers (min. 50 PA) with a .449 on-base percentage and fifth in batting average...Reetz has collected a hit in nine of his last 11 games, with a trio of three-hit games in that time...on the season, Reetz ranks fourth among PCL catchers (min. 100 PA) with his .400 on-base percentage, fifth with his .293 batting average and fourth with a .765 BB/K ratio (13BB/17K).

PACK-MAN: Following his two-hit game on Wednesday OF Spencer Packard has reached base in all 13 games he has played this season, tied for the second-longest on-base streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Packard, who was on the Injured List from April 3-May 29, is hitting .455 (15x33) in June, leading all Triple-A hitters with 15 hits, tied for seventh with four doubles and ranking fifth in batting average...Packard has crushed against left-handed pitching, batting .458 (11x24) with three doubles and a 1.045 OPS against southpaws.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.9% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters rank second among all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62.4% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 70%.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 7-2 to Baltimore on Wednesday night...the Orioles scored all seven of their runs between the sixth and seventh innings to take a 7-0 lead...Seattle got two back in the eighth inning as Julio Rodríguez and Josh Naylor each drove in a run in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2026

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