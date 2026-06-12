SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 6.11 at SUG

Published on June 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (39-25) 0 @ Sugar Land (28-38) 2

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats lost tonight's game, 0-2, snapping their six-game winning streak...marked the third time this season the River Cats have been shut out, and first time on the road...they are now 19-14 on the road, 6-9 in two-run games, and 12-6 when committing one error...Sacramento recorded just two hits, the third time this season they have had two-or-less hits in a game...they also did not record an extra-base-hit for the fourth time this year.

A game time of two hours and two minutes marked the fifth-shortest game in Sacramento franchise history...all four shorter games came in 2008 with the shortest being 1:48 on July 29, 2008 at Round Rock...the River Cats are now 4-1 in games 2:02 or shorter.

The River Cats did not homer for the sixth-straight game, the first occurrence since their 10-game homer-less streak from August 10-29, 2018...was their 29th game without knocking a longball this season; the Cats are now 11-18 in no homer games.

Joe Whitman was the starter and was dealt the loss in his second career Triple-A outing...was his second loss of the season and first with Sacramento...allowed both of Sugar Land's runs on five hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work...he has fanned seven-plus batters in seven of his 12 outings this year.

Nate Furman went 1-for-4...he has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games, dating back to May 17...he is batting .330 (29-for-88) with nine doubles, one triple, three home runs, 11 RBI, six walks, five stolen bases, a .557 slugging percentage and a .922 OPS in that span.

Aeverson Arteaga went 1-for-3...he is batting .280 (23-for-82) with five doubles, one home run, 18 RBI, three walks, a .302 on-base percentage and a .680 OPS in 23 games with Sacramento so far this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2026

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