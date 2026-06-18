SAC Postgame Notes 6.17 at OKC

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (41-27) 9 @ Oklahoma City (38-32) 6

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 9-6, hanging on to their first place spot...knocked six extra-base-hits on the night, their eighth game this season with six-or-more extra-baggers, and first since May 31...they are now 21-16 on the road, 30-13 when scoring first and 24-12 when committing no errors.

Matt Wilkinson was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed two runs on three hits (1 HR) with no walks and three strikeouts in 4.1 innings before leaving the game mid-at-bat due to an apparent injury...allowed a home run to Zach Ehrhard in the third, the first given up by Sacramento's pitching staff since June 2.

Braxton Roxby earned his third win of the season, and first since April 9...threw 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and fanning three batters.

Michael Fulmer earned his league-leading eighth save of the season...threw 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk, and fanning one batter.

Turner Hill (2-for-4) knocked the River Cats' third grand slam of the season (also, Basabe and McCray) in the fifth to put the Cats up 9-2...also knocked a 390-foot, solo shot to right center field...marked the second grand slam, multi-home run, and five-plus-RBI game of his career, all three of those firsts being May 4, 2024 with High-A Eugene when he had a solo homer followed by a grand slam and had six total RBI.

Scott Bandura went 2-for-4 with a triple, his third of the season and first with Sacramento...marked the River Cats' eighth three-bagger of the season and first since May 27; they are ranked eighth in the PCL in triples...also knocked an RBI double in the third, marking his second multi-extra-base-hit game with the River Cats (also, June 6 vs. Tacoma, 2 doubles)...was his sixth multi-hit game with Sacramento.

Nate Furman went 3-for-6, his team-leading 16th multi-hit game, and team-leading sixth three-plus-hit game...he has hit safely in 26 of his last 29 games since May 17, 10 of which have been multi-hit outings...he is batting .355 (38-for-107) with 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 15 RBI, seven walks, six stolen bases, a .561 slugging percentage and an .946 OPS since that date.

Jake Holton went 2-for-5 with a double, his first extra-base-hit since a double on June 3...was his 11th multi-hit game and first since May 31...snapped an 0-for-18 streak.

Heliot Ramos (MLR) went 1-for-5...he joined the River Cats tonight on MLB rehab assignment...was placed on the 10-day IL on May 16 due to a right quad strain.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

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