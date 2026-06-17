OKC Comets Game Notes - June 17, 2026

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sacramento River Cats (40-27) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (38-31)

Game #70 of 150/First Half #70 of 75/Home #34 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-LHP Matt Wilkinson (1-1, 4.26) vs. OKC-RHP River Ryan (3-0, 2.81)

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to even their final series of the first half of the season against the Sacramento River Cats at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets sit in third place in the overall league standings, 3.0 games behind league-leading Sacramento, which moved into first place with last night's win in OKC, and 2.5 games behind second-place Las Vegas, which lost to Round Rock Tuesday.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets were limited to one run and four hits as the Sacramento River Cats sent the Comets to a 10-1 loss Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Comets plated a run in the bottom half of the inning with an infield single from Alek Thomas coupled with a Sacramento throwing error. The River Cats scored five runs with two outs in the third inning - all with two outs - on a two-run single from Turner Hill followed by a three-run homer from Thomas Gavello to build a 7-1 advantage. Sacramento added three more runs in the ninth inning as the Comets were held scoreless over the final eight innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: River Ryan (3-0) makes his eighth start of the year after missing the entire 2025 season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery...During his last outing June 10 at Charlotte, Ryan allowed one run and six hits across 4.0 IP with one walk and seven strikeouts while pitching into the fifth inning...After making his first two starts this season, Ryan went on the Injured List with a hamstring injury April 17-May 14. Since his return, Ryan leads the PCL with a 2.16 ERA and .213 BAA while ranking second with a 1.00 WHIP and third with 30 strikeouts...MLB's No. 77 prospect and the Dodgers' No. 6 prospect per MLB.com made four starts with the Dodgers in 2024 before needing surgery...The Dodgers acquired Ryan via trade with San Diego in exchange for IF Matt Beaty March 28, 2022 after he converted to a pitcher from an infielder that prior offseason...He is the younger brother of Comets pitcher Ryder Ryan.

Against the River Cats: 2026: 0-1 2025: 13-8 All-time: 77-72 At OKC: 37-39

The Comets play the River Cats for the first of two series between the teams this season, including their lone meeting at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, Sacramento won four of the first five games before the Comets went 12-4 over the final 16 meetings. The Comets' 13 wins against the River Cats in 2025 marked their most in a single season...OKC scored seven runs or more in nine of their 13 victories last season. At the plate, Esteury Ruiz led OKC with 28 hits and 12 stolen bases in 18 games, while Ryan Ward posted 21 RBI and six home runs in 19 games against the River Cats...Matt Sauer tossed a team-high 18.0 innings in three starts against the River Cats in 2025, including a pair of quality starts and an 11-strikeout performance July 18 on the road...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 45-36 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Down the Stretch: With five games remaining in the first half, the Comets are 3.0 games behind league-leading Sacramento and 2.5 games behind second-place Las Vegas. The winner of the first half will host the best-of-three PCL Championship Series in September...The Comets have clinched a winning first half and OKC remains the only PCL team, and one of two Triple-A teams (Nashville), to finish with a winning record every half since the split-season format was introduced 2023...Entering June 1, the River Cats were 33-22 and led the Comets (33-23) by 0.5 games and Las Vegas (32-23) by 1.0 game. Since then, the Aviators have gone 8-5 while the River Cats are 7-5 and the Comets are 5-8.

June Swoon: With back-to-back losses Sunday in Charlotte and last night in OKC, the Comets have now lost four of the last five games and are 5-8 to start the month of June, surpassing the team's loss total from the entire month of May (19-7). The Comets closed the previous month with a 13-3 record over the final 16 games and went 20-7 between April 30-May 31...Last month, the Comets registered a +99 run differential and lost one game by more than two runs. So far in June, the team's run differential is -9 and they have four losses of at least four runs, including two of their three largest losses of the season occurring within the last nine games. Tuesday's nine-run loss was the Comets' second-largest defeat of the season and largest since a 17-4 loss in Albuquerque April 19. It was also the most-lopsided of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the Comets and the team's largest margin of defeat in a home game since a 10-1 loss to Salt Lake July 30, 2025...In May, the Comets allowed 103 runs in 26 games (3.96 RPG) - second-fewest among Triple-A teams. The team's 3.48 ERA was its lowest in a month since May 2023 (3.39) and ranked third overall in the Minors. But through 13 games in June, the Comets' ERA is 5.67 and they have allowed 80 runs overall (6.2 RPG).

Quiet Riot: The Comets were limited to one run and four hits in last night's loss as they were held scoreless over the game's final eight innings. OKC was last held to one run May 23 in a 2-1 loss to Reno in OKC..Over the last two games, the Comets have scored four runs on 10 hits...From June 7-13 (6 G), the Comets racked up a league-leading 65 hits and scored 49 runs. The Comets batted .298 and swatted 11 homers over the six games before Sunday...Over the last 31 games, the Comets are 18-13. In the 18 wins, they've combined to score 164 runs but have been held to 45 runs combined in the 13 losses. In those 13 losses, the Comets have batted just .216 (95-for-436) with 29 extra-base hits while going 18-for-106 (.170) with RISP.

Queen (City) Sweep: The Comets swept the weekly Pacific Coast League awards for June 8-14, with Jack Suwinski named PCL Player of the Week and Ryder Ryan named PCL Pitcher of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. The duo became the fourth and fifth Comets to receive a weekly honor this season, joining James Tibbs III (twice) and Alex Freeland. This marks the first weekly award sweep for Oklahoma City since Sept. 17-22, 2024 when outfielder Drew Avans and pitcher Jon Duplantier both notched PCL weekly awards...During OKC's six-game series in Charlotte, Suwinski batted .545 (12-for-22) with six extra-base hits, including four home runs, and nine RBI with a league-leading 26 total bases during the stretch...Ryan tossed a combined 6.2 scoreless innings with two hits, one walk and nine strikeouts, posting a .091 BAA and 0.45 WHIP.

The Fonz: Eliezer Alfonzo went 1-for-2 with two walks to extend his team-best seven-game hitting streak and 11-game on-base streak. The catcher is 12-for-39 (.308) with two doubles and a RBI over the last 11 games and 10-for-24 (.417) with two doubles during his current hitting streak.

Bumps on the Bump: Over the last five games, the Comets have surrendered a league-high 42 runs, with at least seven runs in four of the five contests. During that time, opponents are batting .312 (53-for-170) with 23 extra-base hits, including eight home runs, with at least one home run and at least one inning of three-plus runs each game, including three separate innings of five runs across the last four games. Opponents are batting .333 (18-for-54) with RISP, and the Comets have especially struggled to get off the field with two down, as opponents are 24-for-63 (.381) with 21 runs...OKC has now given up at least eight runs 22 times within the first 69 games of the season. In 2025, the Comets did not allow at least eight runs for the 22nd time until Game 97 (July 22). In 2024, it was also Game 97 (July 23). In 2023, it was Game 106 (Aug. 6).

Bricktown Blip: The Comets are just 3-7 in their last 10 home games. During that time, the team has batted .217 (68-for-314) with 38 runs and has gone 18-for-82 (.220) with runners in scoring position...At home, the Comets slash .247/.358/.411 and average 5.6 runs per game compared to .288/.378/.484 on the road and average 7.3 runs per game...OKC has hit 55 home runs in 36 road games compared to 33 homers in 33 home games.

Around the Horn: Oklahoma City converted a trio of double plays Tuesday, increasing its season total to 72 to lead all of Triple-A. However, the team also committed two errors and has six errors over the last three games after just one error across the previous 11 games...Zach Ehrhard has reached base in 34 of his last 35 games, including in a team-best 29 straight games May 1-June 9. However, he has gone hitless in consecutive games for the first time since May 9 and May 12...Today is Ryan Fitzgerald's 32nd birthday.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

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