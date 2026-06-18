Davis' Three-Run Homer Helps Tacoma Take 12-6 Win in 10 Innings

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The scoring came in bunches for the Tacoma Rainiers (31-40) and Salt Lake Bees (37-33) on Wednesday night, but the Rainiers plated the biggest number of the night with a six-run 10th inning to take a 12-6 victory on Wednesday at The Ballpark at America First Square. Weston Wilson tallied his second consecutive three-hit, three RBI game, but it was Colin Davis who delivered the final blow, crushing a three-run home run in the 10th inning to help Tacoma pull away.

Tacoma broke the ice in the top of the first inning on Wednesday, thanks to some two-out offense. Ryan Bliss hit a one-out single off Taijuan Walker and stole second base with two outs. Weston Wilson got Tacoma on the board with a single to center field that Nelson Rada lost in the sun, allowing Bliss to score. Spencer Packard (2) added to the damage with a two-run home run to right field, giving Tacoma a 3-0 lead.

The Bees managed to erase the deficit in the bottom of the first inning. Christian Moore and Nelson Rada each hit singles to lead off the inning, putting runners on first and second base. Carson Fulmer got Josh Lowe to fly out to center field for the first out of the inning. Jeimer Candelario got Salt Lake on the board when he ripped a triple down the first base line, plating two runs. Yolmer Sánchez drove in Candelario with a sacrifice fly to center field, knotting the game at three.

Both starters settled in after the first inning and put up zeros through the fourth inning. Fulmer picked up three of his four strikeouts on the night in the fourth inning, working around a one-out single.

The Rainiers took the lead again in the top of the fifth inning, which Carson Taylor led off with a single. Brock Rodden, who took over for Alejo Lopez after the third inning, connected on a double to the right-center gap to drive in Taylor and put Tacoma on top 4-3.

Tacoma's bullpen kept the Bees off the board in the middle innings, as Peyton Alford threw 2.0 scoreless frames, covering the fifth and sixth, while Domingo González fired a clean seventh inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Rainiers added a pair of insurance runs. Bliss hit a one out triple, his second of the season, to center field. Victor Labrada drove him in with a looping single to right field to make it 5-3. Weston Wilson made it back-to-back, multi-hit games to open his Rainiers tenure with an RBI double down the left field line to drive in Labrada and extend Tacoma's lead to 6-3. Huascar Ynoa managed to strand a pair of runners in scoring position to limit the damage.

Salt Lake got the runs back, though, in the bottom of the eighth inning as Cole Wilcox took over in relief. Rada drew a leadoff walk and Lowe doubled to the right field corner to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Sánchez drove in Rada on a ground out and Lowe scored as Kyren Paris chopped a single through the right side, cutting Tacoma's lead to 6-5.

The Bees needed one run to keep the game alive in the bottom of the ninth inning. Houston Roth struck out the first hitter he faced. Zach Humphreys doubled into the right field corner and Christian Moore beat out an infield single as Weston Wilson made a diving stop to keep Humphreys at second base. After Rada drew a walk to load the bases, Lowe tied the game on a sacrifice fly to drive in the tying run. After another walk, Roth struck out Sánchez to leave the bases loaded and send the game to extra innings.

Ryan Bliss was placed at second base to start the top of the 10th inning for Tacoma. Labrada led off the frame with a high chopper to the left side that he beat out for an infield single to put runners on the corners. Weston Wilson drove Bliss in with a blistering single up the middle to make it 7-6. Jakson Reetz walked to load the bases for Blake Rambusch, who punched a two-run single through the right side to give Tacoma a 9-6 lead. The Rainiers continued to pour on as Colin Davis (8) crushed a three-run home run to make it a 12-6 lead.

Troy Taylor took over in the bottom of the 10th inning for Tacoma and struck out a pair in a perfect inning of relief to finish off the 12-6 victory. The Rainiers look to take the lead in the series tomorrow night, with Casey Lawrence scheduled to make the start at 5:35 PM (PT).

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Spencer Packard put Tacoma on the board with a two-run home run in the first inning, Tacoma's eighth first-inning home run of the season...of the eight, four of them have come since June 9, with two from Packard and two from Cal Raleigh...Tacoma's four first-inning homers since June 9 are the most in Triple-A and tied for the most in the minor leagues.

LHP Peyton Alford spun 2.0 scoreless frames, pitching the fifth and sixth innings...Alford allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three, improving his K/BB ratio to 5.25 (42K/8BB), the best among all minor league left-handers (min. 20G)...the next closest is Durham's Cam Booser, who sits at 4.80.

INF Ryan Bliss hit his second triple of the season in the eighth inning on Wednesday, marking Tacoma's second consecutive game with a triple...it's the first time Tacoma has tripled in back-to-back games this season and first since September 11-12, 2025...the Rainiers are 5-2 in games they hit a triple in this season

INF Weston Wilson tallied three hits on Friday, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI...Wilson is the third Rainiers hitter this season to tally consecutive three hit games (also: Brian O'Keefe - May6-8, Colin Davis - May 19-20)...Wilson is the second Rainiers hitter to tally three hits and three RBI in consecutive games, joining Brock Rodden, who did so April 15-16 against Sacramento.

OF Colin Davis connected on a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning, a part of a six-run inning for Tacoma, tied for the most runs in a single extra inning in a PCL game this season and the second-most in Triple-A (trails: Charlotte - 9R in 11th on June 3 at Durham)...it's the most runs the Rainiers have scored in a single extra inning since at least 2005, having only previously put up five runs in an extra inning once before, on June 15, 2007 at Tucson.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

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