Salt Lake Secures Fourth Consecutive Victory Behind Moore's Multi-Homer Performance

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Bees kicked off their second series against the Rainiers with a 10-6 victory over Tacoma, marking their fourth win in a row after closing out their previous series in Reno with three consecutive wins.

Salt Lake 10, Tacoma 6

WP: Houston Harding (1-0)

LP: Jhonathan Díaz (4-5)

SV: Jared Southard (2)

Key Performers

Jeimer Candelario: 3-4, R, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Christian Moore: 2-3, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB, K

Josh Lowe: 2-5, R, 2 2B, RBI, K

Bryce Teodosio: 2-4, R

Game Summary

Christian Moore sparked right into action, putting Salt Lake up one on the first Bees batter of the game. Tonight's second baseman crushed a 2-0 pitch into the bullpen seats in left. His eighth round-tripper of the season sailed 379 feet.

The next hitter, Vaughn Grissom worked a free pass. With another walk in between, Jeimer Candelario came through with a pulled double past the left fielder. The two-bagger plated Grissom and put the Bees up two. Nelson Rada hit an RBI groundout to score Ben Gobbel who walked, and Kyren Paris knocked in Candelario with another double. Salt Lake led 4-0 after the first inning.

Tacoma's Weston Wilson singled to begin the second inning and after a stolen base. Blake Rambusch knocked in Wilson with an RBI single to put the Rainiers first run on the board.

The Bees responded immediately in the home half of the second. Following a lead-off infield single by Zach Humphreys, Moore reached after being hit by a pitch but was subsequently retired on a force play. Josh Lowe then delivered a two-run double into the right field corner. After a strikeout, Jeimer Candelario drove in two more with his second RBI double of the young contest, pushing the Salt Lake advantage to 7-1 by the end of the second inning.

Tacoma took advantage of a leadoff double by Ryan Bliss. Weston Wilson's second hit and first RBI as a Rainier plated Bliss for the Rainiers second run of the game.

In the bottom half of the third, Grissom padded the lead with an RBI groundout. However, Tacoma responded in the top of the fourth when Bliss lifted a sacrifice fly, bringing the deficit back to five runs.

The fourth and fifth innings passed without any scoring from either side. However, Ryan Bliss sparked Tacoma again in the sixth, recording his second double of the night to drive in a run. The Rainiers added another on an RBI single, narrowing the Bees' lead to three. Tacoma continued to chip away in the seventh, capitalising on an error to bring the score within two runs.

Bryce Teodosio led off the bottom of the eighth with a single. He stole second and third base and after a strikeout by Humphreys, Moore crushed his second home run of the game extending Salt Lake's lead to four headed to ninth.

Jared Southard stayed in the game for his second inning of work, sitting the visitors down in order, and slamming the door for his second save of the season.

Game Notes

Salt Lake won their fourth straight game tonight and fifth in a row against Tacoma. The Bees out-hit the Rainiers on Tuesday, moving to 25-3 overall and 16-1 at home this season. Tonight's series opening win marked the fourth straight inside The Ballpark at America First Square and sixth total at home in 2026. Salt Lake's six Tuesday home wins are tied for the most in professional baseball this season (MLB-Milwaukee Brewers, High-A Winston-Salem, Single-A Augusta).

Thanks to Christian Moore's two homers, the Bees improved to 16-4 when they hit two or more longballs in a game with a 10-2 record at home.

Jeimer Candelario and Josh Lowe each tallied two doubles in tonight's victory, becoming the third duo to have multi-double efforts in the same game this season (Jose Siri/Yolmer Sanchez, May 1 vs. SL; Denzer Guzman/Trey Mancini, May 13 vs. ELP).

Christian Moore provided the game's first run with a leadoff home run in the first inning. It marked the first leadoff homer of his Triple-A career and his fourth first-inning home run, with three of those coming in 2025. Moore previously homered in the opening frame on June 5 at Round Rock and in back-to-back games at Las Vegas on June 10-11. The round-tripper was his third of the year when leading off an inning and added to Moore's on-base streak, now at 15 games. It counted as his 24th hit of the month of June and pushes the hit streak to eight games. To add insurance in the bottom of the eighth, he hit a two run homer. It's his second two-homer game in his last four games and fourth of his minor league career.

Vaughn Grissom kicked off his second rehab stint with Salt Lake this season by extending his Triple-A on-base streak to 10 games. After drawing a walk in his first plate appearance, he later drove in a run with a groundout. That RBI was his sixth for the Bees this year and his 33rd overall between the Angels and Salt Lake this season.

Jeimer Candelario contributed to three runs during the opening two frames, finding gaps in left field to secure a pair of doubles. These hits represented the veteran's 97th and 98th career doubles at the Triple-A level and has 10 total this season. The two-double night marked Candelario's first in a Salt Lake uniform and first since August 3, 2025 vs. Nashville as a member of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

After getting the promotion from Double-A last week, Ben Gobbel has reached base in all six games he's played. After walking in the first, tonight's designated hitter scored for the fifth time this season as a Bee. Gobbel holds an eight-game on-base streak between Triple-A Salt Lake and Double-A Rocket City, matching his season-high (April 11-May 28 at the Complex and RCT).

With the second RBI double in the first inning, Kyren Paris extended his hit streak to seven games, dating back to his final game at Rocket City. He's recorded a hit in all six games he's played as a Bee this season. The knock counted for his second RBI with Salt Lake this season. Paris scored in the third, marking his fourth straight game with a run, the longest at any level this season for the infielder.

Zach Humphreys notched his first hit since June 10 in Reno. The catcher notched an infield single and later scored, notching his consecutive contests with a run. Humphreys now has a seven-game on-base streak, matching his season high (May 2-15).

Salt Lake's fourth batter of the inning, Josh Lowe rocked his fifth double of the year into the right field corner. The outfielder holds a 20-game on-base streak to best his previous career high of 19 games as a Durham Bull between June 15-July 9, 2021. Lowe has reached in every game he has played as a Bee since he was optioned on May 24 and has hits in 16 of the 20 games. Later Lowe pieced his second double of the game to give him two hits on the night. It is his second two-double night as a Bee this season (May 28 at Round Rock).

On a hit-and-run play, Bryce Teodosio singled to the opposite field. It extended his hit streak to three games. He has hits in five of his last six games. After the knock, Teodosio swiped his 10th base as a Bee this year. He later stole two more bags as he now has 12 on the season. Teodosio has eight multi-hit games since being optioned on May 16.

In his first start since April 29, Justin Dunn finished with two innings pitched. The right-hander gave up his first earned run May 20 against Tacoma. Dunn went 10.1 innings without giving up an earned run.

Jared Southard closed out the game one win with his second save of the season, his first since May 5 at Oklahoma City. The righty pushed his scoreless streak to seven games. The streak has been all in the month of June. Across the dominant stretch, he's struck out seven while walking just one, while hitters are batting .250.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Tacoma battle for game two of their six game set. The eighth game between the two this season is scheduled for 6:35 p.m MDT from the Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

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