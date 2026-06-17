OKC Comets MVP Program Culminates with Field Day Saturday

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 23,000 Oklahoma elementary school students in second, third and fourth grade participated in the 10th year of the Oklahoma City Comets MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education presented by Devon Energy.

This year's program culminates with MVP Field Day Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - an exclusive event for participating MVP students and teachers as well as their families.

The total number of participating students during the 10th year of the program was a record-breaking 23,025, an increase of more than 800 students from last year, including students from 1,040 individual classrooms and 153 different schools throughout Oklahoma.

Saturday's event will include STEM activities presented by Devon Energy, along with participating vendors SWOSU Sage Camp, Women's Energy Network - Greater Oklahoma Chapter, Engage Learning (Devon SportsLab), OERB, Girl Scouts, Science Museum Oklahoma, Team OKC Robotics, Mad Science, Fine Arts of Oklahoma, NASA Oklahoma Space Grant Consortium, United States Air Force Academy, OG&E, OSU VetMed, United Dynamics, Mathnasium, Tinker Air Force Base, KISS Institute for Practical Robots, Forensic Science Institute - University of Central Oklahoma, Latino Community Development Agency - Robotics Club, SKELETONS: Museum of Osteology, Lunar Sooners and National Weather Center.

"As the MVP Program continues to grow across the state, so does MVP Field Day, and we're looking forward to an event Saturday that is filled with celebration and learning thanks to the support of Devon Energy and our participating vendors," OKC Comets General Manager Kyle Daugherty said. "This annual event provides us with a fun opportunity to reward participating students and teachers for their hard work throughout the school year, while also encouraging STEM learning into the summer months."

The OKC Comets MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education is a free, easy-to-use and powerful education tool for second-, third- and fourth-grade teachers presented by Devon Energy. Used in classrooms across Oklahoma since 2017, the MVP Program helps teachers motivate students to learn and participate inside and outside the classroom by recognizing and rewarding students for their achievements.

Select students also earned once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including a chance to throw out a first pitch before an OKC Comets game, participate in Junior PA to announce a Comets player during the game, deliver the rosin bag pregame or participate in on-field games, along with receiving tickets for their family to attend a Comets game.

Additional information about the OKC Comets MVP Program can be found here. Questions about the program can be directed to mvp@okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.