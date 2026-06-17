Comets Home Struggles Continue

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets were limited to one run and four hits as the Sacramento River Cats sent the Comets to a 10-1 loss Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento (40-27) brought in a pair of runs in the first inning on a fielder's choice helped by a Comets fielding error. Oklahoma City (38-31) plated a run in the bottom half of the inning with an infield single from Alek Thomas coupled with a Sacramento throwing error that cut Sacramento's lead to 2-1. The River Cats scored five runs with two outs in the third inning on a two-run single from Turner Hill followed by a three-run homer from Thomas Gavello to build a 7-1 advantage. Sacramento added three insurance runs in the ninth inning as the Comets were held scoreless over the final eight innings.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City dropped the first game of the series against Sacramento and has lost back-to-back games as well as four of the last five games...The Comets fell to 3-7 in the last 10 home games.

-The nine-run loss was the Comets' second-largest defeat of the season and largest since a 17-4 loss in Albuquerque April 19...The loss was the most-lopsided of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the Comets and the team's largest margin of defeat in a home game since a 10-1 loss to Salt Lake July 30, 2025.

-The Comets were limited to one run and four hits in the loss as they were held scoreless over the game's final eight innings...OKC was last held to one run May 23 in a 2-1 loss to Reno in OKC. -The Comets allowed double-digit runs (10) and hits (14) for the second time in June, also done June 12 at Charlotte (12 R; 14 H).

-Eliezer Alfonzo singled in the eighth inning and drew a pair of walks to extend a team-best seven-game hitting streak and 11-game on-base streak. The catcher is 12-for-39 (.308) with two doubles and a RBI over the last 11 games.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and tossed a scoreless seventh inning with an infield single and a strikeout. He threw 14 pitches (10 strikes). Through five relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 4.2 innings with four hits, one earned run, three walks and four strikeouts.

-The Comets drew nine walks as a team, their most since a 12-walk performance May 15 at Albuquerque. Zach Ehrhard, James Tibbs III and Eliezer Alfonzo all finished with a pair of free passes.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the River Cats at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

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