Grand Slam Sinks Comets

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets fell behind after three big innings as their recent struggles continued in a 9-6 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento (41-27) put up two runs in the second inning with a RBI groundout from Osleivis Basabe followed by a solo home run from Turner Hill. Oklahoma City (38-32) plated a run in the bottom of the second on a RBI triple from Hyeseong Kim. The River Cats doubled their lead in the third inning with two more runs before the Comets responded with a solo blast from Zach Ehrhard. Sacramento blew the game open with a five-run fifth inning highlighted by a grand slam from Hill on an 0-2 pitch. The Comets scored four runs in the seventh inning to cut into the deficit with a run-scoring single from Noah Miller and a three-run homer from Ehrhard for his second homer of the night. Oklahoma City had just one hit after Ehrhard's second homer, falling short in the comeback attempt.

Of Note: -The Comets lost a third consecutive game as they fell to 0-2 in the final series of the first half against the River Cats...Oklahoma City has now lost five of the last six games overall and fell to 3-8 in their last 11 home games.

-Eliezer Alfonzo roped three doubles to extend his team-best hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 12 games. The catcher is 15-for-43 with five doubles and a RBI over the last 12 games. Alfonzo collected three extra-base hits in a game for the first time since Sept. 19, 2021 with High-A West Michigan (DET). He became the first Oklahoma City hitter with three doubles in a game since Miguel Vargas matched the total Aug. 19, 2022 at Sugar Land.

-Zach Ehrhard ended the night with two homers and four RBI part of a 2-for-5 game. The outfielder has produced three of his four career two-homer games this month, doing so for the first time since June 13 at Charlotte. Eight of Ehrhard's 11 homers this season have come in June, as he is hitting 19-for-55 with 10 extra-base hits and 18 RBI in 14 games during the month.

-The Comets allowed at least nine runs in a second straight game and for the fourth time in the last six games. This is the first time since Sept. 16-17, 2023 against Tacoma (11 R each) that OKC has allowed nine or more runs in back-to-back games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Oklahoma City has also allowed seven or more runs in five of the last six games.

-Oklahoma City's eight extra-base hits marked the most for the team since collecting 13 during a 20-run game May 17 at Albuquerque. The Comets finished with five doubles, one triple and two homers.

-Ryan Fitzgerald extended his on-base streak to 12 games with a double and a walk on his 32nd birthday.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the River Cats at 12:05 p.m. Thursday for a summer field trip day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

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