Chihuahuas Win Seventh of Last Nine Games
Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game homestand with a 6-1 win over the Reno Aces Tuesday night. The Chihuahuas have won seven of their last nine games.
Starter Jhony Brito let up one run in five innings and he's allowed only two runs in nine innings this season with the Chihuahuas. Evan Fitterer pitched four shutout innings to close the game and pick up his first career Triple-A save. Five of El Paso's runs came in an 11-batter bottom of the third.
El Paso center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 1-for-3 with an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to 21 games, eight games shy of Alex Dickerson's team record set in 2016. Second baseman Dylan Grego went 3-for-4 with a double and is 4-for-10 since arriving from Single-A Lake Elsinore. The Chihuahuas are 5-2 against Reno this season.
Box Score: Gameday: Aces 1, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (06/16/2026)
Team Records: Reno (30-40), El Paso (32-38)
Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Tommy Henry (0-3, 5.32) vs. El Paso Germán Márquez (0-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
El Paso 6 Reno 1 - Tuesday
WP: Brito (1-0)
LP: Drake (1-5)
S: Fitterer (1)
Time: 2:38
Attn: 5,109
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