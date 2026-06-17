Condon Leads Isotopes to 8-3 Victory over Sugar Land

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Space Cowboys took an early 3-0 after the first inning. However, the Isotopes plated four runs in the fourth frame-sparked by a Charlie Condon two-run homer-and two in both the fifth and the sixth innings to claim an 8-3 series-opening victory Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won six of seven games against Sugar Land in 2026.

-Chad Stevens went 0-for-3 with a walk, extending his overall on-base streak to 50 games and his 2026 streak to 40 (every game with a plate appearance with Albuquerque this year). During his overall streak, he is slashing .348/.431/.487 with 15 doubles, one triple, three homers, 35 RBI and 26 walks. Had his 17-game hit streak snapped.

-Charlie Condon went 2-for-4 with his 14th homer of the year and a triple. Over his last eight games, is slashing .355/.429/.1.000 with six homers, one triple and 14 RBI.

-Zac Veen went 1-for-1 with a single to push his hit streak to 18 contests, the second-longest active streak in MiLB. During the streak, he is slashing .440/.449/.880 with 11 doubles, two triples, six homers and 15 RBI. Also has a 22-game on base streak, tying his season-high (also: April 17-May 14).

-Vimael Machin went 1-for-3 with an RBI, extending his on-base streak to 16 games. During streak is slashing .317/.366/.444 with two doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI and five walks.

-The Isotopes' pitching staff has allowed three runs or fewer in three of their last four games and 22 times on the year.

-Albuquerque stole three bases for the fifth time in its last 14 contests.

-Isotopes hitters struck out 13 times on the night, tying a season high (three times; also: June 2 at Salt Lake and May 5 at Sugar Land).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Valente Bellozo while Sugar Land is expected to send Jason Alexander to the hill.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

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