Comets' Late Surge Secures 7-3 Win over Sacramento

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets pulled away late with a four-run eighth inning in a 7-3 victory against the Sacramento River Cats Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento took the lead on the second pitch of the game with a solo shot from the rehabbing Heliot Ramos. Oklahoma City (40-32) responded with back-to-back homers from Ryan Fitzgerald and Alek Thomas in the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead. Thomas blooped an RBI double in the fifth inning to extend the Comets' lead to 3-1. The River Cats (41-29) tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning with a bases-loaded walk and a ground-ball double play. Oklahoma City jumped back ahead with a four-run eighth inning on singles from Taylor Young and Austin Gauthier. Sacramento stranded two runners on base in the ninth inning to add to its 15 throughout the contest.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has won back-to-back games to tie the series against Sacramento, 2-2, as the Comets secured their 40th win of the season Friday...The consecutive wins are the first for OKC since winning three straight games June 7-10 and the first consecutive wins at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for OKC since a four-game winning streak May 9-21.

-Alek Thomas finished with a season-high four hits with a double, homer and two RBI. He left the yard for the first time since his first hit in an Oklahoma City uniform June 3 vs. Round Rock. The four-hit night was Thomas' first since June 13, 2023 with Triple-A Reno (AZ) at Las Vegas.

-Ryan Fitzgerald belted his seventh homer of the season and first since his two-homer game May 29 at Sugar Land. The infielder extended a 14-game on-base streak, marking the longest active streak for an Oklahoma City hitter. He is 17-for-51 (.333) during the stretch with one homer and seven RBI.

-The Comets produced back-to-back homers with Ryan Fitzgerald and Alek Thomas, marking the third occurrence for Oklahoma City this season. A pair of Comets collected back-to-back homers for the first time since Fitzgerald and James Tibbs III teamed up April 12 vs. Round Rock.

-Austin Gauthier matched his season-high three hits while also driving in a pair of runs. The infielder also had three hits April 11 vs. Round Rock.

-Taylor Young gave the Comets the lead with his RBI single in the eighth inning. He's driven in a run in five of his first seven Triple-A games and has seven total with OKC. Five of his RBI have come in the seventh inning or later.

-Zach Ehrhard doubled in the fifth inning and has now reached base in each of his last eight games. During 16 games in June, Ehrhard is a team-leading 21-for-64 with 11 extra-base hits and 19 RBI.

Next Up: Oklahoma City aims to take its first series lead against Sacramento at 7:05 p.m. Saturday for 89ers Night and Video Game Night. Comets players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history and arcade games and cabinets will be available on the concourse courtesy of Up-Down Oklahoma City. Look out for special appearances by Sonic the Hedgehog throughout the night and enjoy a pregame concert by The Sweet Talkers on stage at the newly enclosed Mickey Mantle Plaza. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2026

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