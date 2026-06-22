First Half Ends with Narrow Loss to Sacramento

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets closed out the first half of the Pacific Coast League season with a 6-5 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento (42-30) scored a pair of runs in the third inning on a fielder's choice and a Comets fielding error. The River Cats added two more runs in the fourth inning on a two-out double from Turner Hill for a 4-0 lead. Oklahoma City (41-33) got two runs back in the bottom of the frame, bringing in a run on a double play followed by a run-scoring single from Austin Gauthier. Sacramento plated a fifth-inning run on a single before the Comets answered in the sixth inning with a RBI groundout from Noah Miller. Following a Sacramento run in the top of the ninth inning, the Comets rallied in the bottom half with a RBI single from Gauthier and a run-scoring double to the center field wall from Eliezer Alfonzo that cut the River Cats' lead to one, but Oklahoma City was unable to complete the comeback.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City's three-game winning streak came to an end as the Comets split their six-game series with Sacramento...The Comets closed out the first half of the PCL season with a 41-33 record and in third place in the overall league standings. Oklahoma City remains the lone PCL team, and one of two Triple-A teams (Nashville), to finish with a winning record in every half since the split-season format was introduced at the Triple-A level in 2023.

-Austin Gauthier recorded his third straight multi-hit game with a 3-for-5 night and two RBI. The infielder has collected nine hits over the last four games and has reached base in each of his last eight contests. Gauthier's three-hit game was his third of the season and second of the series.

-Ryan Fitzgerald drew a walk in the fourth inning to extend his on-base streak to 16 games, marking the longest active streak for an Oklahoma City hitter. He is 19-for-58 (.328) during the stretch with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

-Eliezer Alfonzo roped a RBI double in the ninth inning to extend his on-base streak to 14 games, matching his longest on-base streak of the season.

-Zach Ehrhard went 1-for-3 with a double and two walks and has now reached base in each of his last 10 games. During 18 games in June, Ehrhard is a team-leading 23-for-71 (.324) with 12 extra-base hits and 19 RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and tossed two-thirds of an inning with one hit and one strikeout. He tossed 10 pitches (eight strikes). Through seven relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 6.1 innings with six hits, one earned run, four walks and six strikeouts.

-The Comets issued eight walks Sunday, marking the third time in the last five games the Comets have issued eight walks in a game. The Comets' 32 walks allowed since June 17 are most in the PCL...On the other hand, the Comets drew eight walks and have accumulated 19 walks over the last two games.

Next Up: The Comets open the second half of the season and travel to play a six-game road series against the Reno Aces starting at 8:35 p.m. CT Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2026

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