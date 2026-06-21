Round Rock Drops Fourth Consecutive Game as Las Vegas Clinches First Half Title

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Round Rock jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first frame. With two outs and two on, RF Trevor Hauver delivered an RBI single to score one run before a two-out single from CF Gilberto Celestino made it 3-0. The Express tacked on another run in the second inning. Following a single by Cam Cauley, LF Diego Castillo doubled down the left field line and the lead grew to 4-0.

Las Vegas responded in the bottom of the second inning. A one-out triple by 1B Tommy White was followed by a double from C Bryan Lavastida to make it 4-1. A single from 2B Joshua Kuroda-Grauer cut the E-Train lead to 4-2.

In the third, SS Cam Cauley delivered a two-run home run to build the lead back to four runs at 6-2. Las Vegas answered quickly. Tommy White drilled his fourth homer in the last three days, a two-run blast that cut the Express lead to 6-4. In the fourth, a solo homer by RF Jared Dickey trimmed the lead to 6-5. In the fifth, the Aviators struck for four more runs. 1B Joey Meneses singled home a run before LF Brayan Buelvas added another with an RBI single. A two-run single from Jared Dickey pushed the score to 9-6.

Las Vegas added an insurance run on a sacrifice fly from Jared Dickey in the seventh, and the Aviators held on for the 10-6 victory.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: Express drop fourth straight... have now lost back-to-back series... Sacramento losing earlier in the night clinched First Half title for Las Vegas... E-Train are 3-10 in last 13 G... drop to a season-low 14 games below .500 (also 16-30 on May 19)... have never been 15 games below the .500 mark... with Reno's win tonight, Round Rock finishes in last place in the First Half... loss tonight marks the fourth losing streak of four games or more this season (Last: 5 games from 5/14-5/19).... a loss tomorrow marks the fourth 5-game losing streak this year.

SS CAM CAULEY: (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) is now 7-for-20 with 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 5 R, 1 BB, 6 SO, 2 SB in this series... in 27 games since 5/16, is slashing .328 (40-122)/.407/.541/.928 with 8 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 29 R, 16 BB, 24 SO, 15 SB... in 40 games prior to 5/16, owned a .215 (31-144)/.341/.299/.640 with 3 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 23 R, 27 BB, 43 SO.

PITCHING WOES: Express have allowed 64 runs (12.8 runs per game) this series... fourth time this week they have allowed 10 or more runs... have issued 33 walks in this series... Aviators hitting .357 in the series... E-Train starters are 0-2 with a 16.41 ERA (31 ER/17.0 IP) this series.

SBORZ: RHP Josh Sborz tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning (1.0 IP, 0H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 10 pitches, 7 strikes)... has tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in this series and has not allowed an earned run in his last three appearances and 5.0 innings... is one of just 6 Round Rock pitchers this week to put together a scoreless appearance (Also, RHP Wilian Bormie (2x), & INF Diego Castillo, RHP Gavin Collyer, RHP Emiliano Teodo, RHP Mason Thompson).

NEXT GAME: Sunday, June 21 at Las Vegas FIRST PITCH: 12:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Las Vegas Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2026

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