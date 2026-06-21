Round Rock Claims Series Finale over Las Vegas, 9-5

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

With two outs in the first, Round Rock pushed across three runs for an early lead. After 2B Josh Smith walked and LF Diego Castillo singled, putting runners at first and second, 3B Jonah Bride delivered an RBI single to score the game's first run. 1B Blaine Crim followed with a two-run double, scoring Castillo and Bride to give the Express an early 3-0 edge.

In the second, SS Keyber Rodriguez and RF Gilberto Celestino recorded back-to-back home runs, extending the lead to five.

The Express added a run in the fifth. CF Cam Cauley walked and stole second before Castillo drew a walk. The two then pulled off a double steal to put runners on second and third, and a sacrifice fly by Bride made it a 6-0 E-Train advantage.

Round Rock added to their tally in the sixth after back-to-back doubles by C Cooper Johnson and DH Aaron Zavala to extend the lead to seven.

After being held scoreless through the first five innings, the Aviators broke through in the sixth with a pair of runs. 2B Joshua Kuroda-Grauer and 3B Darell Hernaiz recorded singles and advanced to second and third on a flyout. Kuroda-Grauer scored on a groundout, and Hernaiz came home on a balk by RHP Nolan Kingham, cutting the deficit to five.

The E-Train answered right away with another run after back-to-back doubles by Castillo and Bride to regain an 8-2 edge.

Round Rock capped off the day with an RBI single by Zavala in the ninth, scoring Bride who walked to start the inning and making it a seven-run lead. Despite Las Vegas pushing across three runs in the bottom of the frame, the Express held on for a 9-5 victory in the series finale.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express have now lost back-to-back series and finished the 1st half 4-8-1 in series play...finished the first half in last place in the Pacific Coast League...their .413 win percentage ties the club's lowest through the 1st 75 games of a season in the club's Triple-A era (2005-current) (also started 31-44 in 2007).

RHP NOLAN KINGHAM: (W, 6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 SO, 2 BK, 75 pitches, 58 strikes) earned his 1st win and posted his 1st quality start of the season...has struck out 5+ batters in 4 of his 5 outings with the Express and tossed 5.0+ innings twice...recorded 1st-pitch strikes to 20 of 24 batters...did not allow a runner to reach 3rd base through the 1st 5.0 innings...did not issue a walk...now owns a 2.77 K/BB ratio (25 K/9 BB).

INF DIEGO CASTILLO: posted his 4th multi-hit game of the series...finished the 6-game set against Aviators slashing .500/.560/.682/1.242 with 4 2B, 3 RBI, 6 R, 3 BB, 2 SO and a SB...since joining the Express on 5/1, has led the club in batting average (.338), hits (54), RBI (27), doubles (12), on-base percentage (.419) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.850).

NOTES: The Express recorded 12+ hits for the 3rd time this week, 10th time on the road and 12th time this season...are 8-4 in those games...scored 26 of their 50 runs this week in the 1st 3 frames, 13 came in the 1st ...Round Rock's 3 balks ties the club's Triple-A record (since 2005)...Round Rock LHP Yohander Méndez balked 3 times vs MEM on 4/7/2018...marks the 5th Pacific Coast League game since 2005 with 3 balks from a single team... INF/OF Cam Cauley stole two bags this afternoon...his 26th and 27th on the campaign...finishes 2nd in the PCL in the 1st half (OF Cole Carrigg, ABQ - 30).

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, June 23 at Tacoma FIRST PITCH: 8:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Cheney Stadium

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2026

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