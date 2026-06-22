Rainiers Finish First Half with 7-1 Win over Bees in Finale

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (33-42) secured a series split by defeating the Salt Lake Bees (39-35) by a score 7-1 in the finale on Sunday night to end the first half of the season. Patrick Wisdom and Jhonny Pereda drove in five of Tacoma's seven runs, going a combined 3-for-9 with a double, home run, five RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Jhonathan Díaz allowed only one run in 6.0 innings of work while striking out seven en route to his fifth win of the season.

Tacoma got out to a fast start in the top of the first inning. With one out, Ryan Bliss punched a single through the middle of the infield and advanced to second when Victor Labrada laid down a sacrifice bunt. Then, Patrick Wisdom laced a single into left field, scoring Bliss from second to give the Rainiers an early 1-0 lead.

Salt Lake answered in the fourth inning when Josh Lowe (9) crushed a leadoff home run over the right-center field wall, tying the game at one. The Bees threatened to take the lead when a Jeimer Candelario walk and a Ben Gobbel double put runners on second and third with no outs. The next two batters, Nelson Rada and Bryce Teodosio, both struck out and Jhonathan Díaz escaped the jam by getting Logan Porter to fly out to right field.

Tacoma retook the lead in the top of the seventh inning. Colin Davis worked a walk to lead off the frame and moved up to third when Hogan Windish reached on a fielding error. Then, Blake Rambusch beat out an infield single, pushing Windish up to second and plating Davis to give the Rainiers a 2-1 lead. After Bliss struck out, Victor Labrada smacked a single through the right side of the infield, advancing Rambusch to second and bringing home Windish to score, extending the lead to two. Two batters later, Jhonny Pereda punched a ground ball into the right field corner for a double. Rambusch and Labrada both crossed home to make it 5-1 Tacoma.

Díaz was relieved in the seventh inning by Domingo González after tossing 6.0 quality innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out seven. González held the Bees scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings, allowing two runners to reach base while striking out a pair.

The Rainiers added on some insurance in the top of the ninth inning. With one away, Bliss laced a double down the left field line and two batters later, Patrick Wisdom (14) deposited a two-run blast into the left field seats, making it 7-1.

Cole Wilcox got the ball for Tacoma in the ninth inning and set down Salt Lake in order to secure the 7-1 victory in the series finale.

The Rainiers will return to Cheney Stadium to start the second half of the season with a six-game set against Round Rock on Tuesday, the first of back-to-back series in Tacoma. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Ryan Bliss extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the first inning in Sunday's win...he finished 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored...over his seven-game streak, Bliss is hitting .429 (12x28) with four doubles, one triple and one home run, driving in six...his double in the ninth inning marked his seventh at The Ballpark at America First Square, the second-most by a visiting player since the venue opened in 2025.

LHP Jhonathan Díaz tossed his second quality start of the season on Sunday, surrendering one run over 6.0 innings of work, allowing five hits and three walks while tying his season-high with seven strikeouts...it marked Tacoma's 23rd quality start of the season, the most in the minor leagues and the most by Rainiers starters through the first half of the season since the 2018 staff had 25 ...it's Díaz's fifth start with seven strikeouts this year, the second pitcher in the PCL to strikeout seven or more batters in five separate outings.

RHP Domingo González spun his sixth straight scoreless outing Sunday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two across 2.0 innings in relief...his 1.46 ERA (4 ER/22.2 IP) is the lowest among PCL pitchers with at least 20 appearances and his four earned runs allowed are tied for the fewest.

INF Patrick Wisdom smacked his 14th home run of the year in the ninth inning on Sunday, extending extra-base hit streak to six games...he finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a walk, and a run scored...six consecutive games with an extra-base hit is the fifth-longest streak in the PCL this season and the longest active streak...the last Rainiers hitter with a longer streak was Dominic Canzone, who went eight consecutive games with an extra-base hit from May 4-13, 2025.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2026

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