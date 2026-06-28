Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/28 vs. Round Rock

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/28 vs. Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Carson Fulmer (0-0, 4.38) vs. Round Rock RHP Jose Corniell (0-2, 6.08)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Look to split the series today with Round Rock as they complete the first leg of their two-week homestand...Tacoma won 5-1 on Saturday night as Jhonathan Díaz carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and he won his sixth game of the season by throwing a season-high 7.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out a season-high eight without a walk...Patrick Wisdom drove in all five of Tacoma's runs, recording the first three-homer game of his career...Wisdom went deep in the second, third and fifth innings, driving in a season-best five runs...Cole Wilcox finished the game with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief.

THE WIS KID: INF Patrick Wisdom recorded the first three-homer game of his career on Saturday night, Tacoma's first since Taylor Trammell hit three home runs on June 22, 2023, at El Paso...Wisdom is the first Rainiers hitter since at least 2005 to reach base in every plate appearance in a game he hits three home runs...Wisdom's second home run on Saturday went 449 feet, the longest by a Rainiers hitter this season and the longest by a Rainiers hitter at Cheney Stadium since Jake Slaughter cleared the center field batter's eye on a 452-foot blast on July 1, 2024...Wisdom's three-homer game marked his fourth multi-homer game of the season, the most by a Rainiers hitter in a single season since Alex Liddi had five multi-homer games in 2011...Wisdom's six home runs against Round Rock are tied for the second-most by a PCL hitter against a single opponent this season, trailing only the six home runs Wisdom hit against El Paso and the six by James Tibbs III against Sugar Land.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Saturday was the 280th of the John Russell Era (since 2023), the fifth-most in franchise history...Russell is one wins away from matching Pat Listach, who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18, for the fourth-most in franchise history...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 280 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

THE BEST OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss went 2-for-4 with a run scored on Saturday night...between his time with Seattle and Tacoma in June, Bliss is hitting .324 (22x68), the fourth-best batting average of any month in his career (min. 50 PA) and best since hitting .329 (27x82) in September of 2023 with Tacoma...Bliss' .485 SLG in June also ranks as the seventh-best in a month in his career...Bliss matched his career-high with two doubles on Friday night, doing so for the second time this season and 14th time in his career...three of Bliss' last four games with two doubles have come against Round Rock.

QUALITY STARTERS: LHP Jhonathan Díaz recorded his third quality start in the month of June on Saturday with 7.0 innings of one-run baseball with a season-high eight strikeouts, Tacoma's 25th quality start of the season...Tacoma's 25 quality starts as a team are the most in the minor leagues this season...Tacoma's starting rotation has logged the most innings of any Triple-A team this season (380.1), inducing the most ground ball double plays among Triple-A rotations (40)...the Rainiers are one of two PCL teams in the last five seasons to record at least 25 quality starts through 80 games, joining the 2024 Salt Lake Bees, who had 25 quality starts after 80 games.

LABRADA LOCKED IN: Over his last 13 games, OF Victor Labrada has hit .315 (17x54) with five doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI, sporting a .930 OPS, recording hits in 11 of the 13 games and each of his last seven...Labrada's .468 SLG in June is the third-best of any month in his career (min. 75 PA), trailing only the .483 he slugged in June of 2024 between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas and his .516 he slugged in May of 2025 with Arkansas...Labrada has hit 11 extra-base hits in June, the third time in his career he's tallied at least 10 extra-base hits in a month, just one shy of the 12 he hit in June of 2024 for the most in a month in his career.

PEARLS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom recorded the first three-homer game of his career on Saturday, giving him 19 home runs on the season, the second-most in the PCL...Wisdom's .145 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 100 PA), averaging a home run every 6.9 plate appearances...Wisdom's .145 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA).

NINE-SPOT NUMBERS: Rainiers nine-hole hitters have set the table well this season, ranking fourth in Triple-A with a .272 batting average and fifth with a .369 OBP, good for the best in the PCL, while ranking seventh in the circuit with a .769 OPS, the second-best in the PCL...Tacoma's nine-spot hitters also have struck out only 47 times this season, the fewest among all full-season minor league teams.

JUNE HEAT: Dating back to June 9, the Rainiers have been one of the hottest offenses in Triple-A, pacing the circuit with 36 homers, a .547 SLG and .927 OPS, ranking third with a .294 batting average and a .380 OBP, sitting fourth with 29 steals...Tacoma's 124 runs scored since June 9 are good for the second-most in Triple-A, averaging 7.3 runs per game in that span.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 4-3 to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday...the Guardians took a 4-0 lead after five innings...Seattle got on the board in the eighth inning on a three-run home run from Randy Arozarena...Logan Gilbert took the loss, allowing four runs over 7.0 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 28, 2026

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