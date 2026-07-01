Tacoma Blanked for the Fourth Time in Series Opener

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (2-5/35-47) were shutout for the fourth time this season, losing the series opener 7-0 to the Reno Aces (4-3/36-46) on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium. Miles Mastrobuoni reached base three times, finishing 1-for-2 with two walks while Patrick Wisdom and Carson Taylor both recorded doubles in the loss. Gunner Mayer turned in 2.0 perfect innings in relief and struck out two of the six batters he faced.

Reno struck first in the top of the third inning. With one out, Kristian Robinson pounded a single into center field. After Ryan Waldschmidt flied out to left field, Robinson stole second to get into scoring position and Jacob Amaya worked a walk to put runners on first and second. Then, Tim Tawa (6) hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run that hit off the left-center field wall to give the Aces a 3-0 lead.

Reno added to its lead in the fourth inning. Jose Fernandez pulled a double down the left field line to lead off the frame and advanced to third on a groundout. Christian Cerda lined a single into left field to plate Fernandez, making it 4-0. Then, Robinson (7) hit a two-run home run off the scoreboard in right-center field, extending the Aces' lead to six. Waldschmidt kept the offense going as he drove a single into left field and moved up to third when Amaya punched a single into center field. Wawa brought Waldschmidt home to score with a sacrifice fly to center field, pushing the score up to 7-0.

Tacoma's best chance to score came in the bottom of the seventh inning. With one out, Jhonny Pereda drew a walk and was pushed up to third when Carson Taylor hit a ground-rule double that bounced over the wall in foul territory down the right field line. Landon Sims got out of the inning by retiring the next two batters.

The Rainiers failed to get a run across in the ninth inning, dropping the opener to the Aces, 7-0.

Tacoma looks to even the series in game two on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tacoma was shutout for the fourth time this season, tied for the second-most in the PCL, trailing Sacramento's five.

The Rainiers hitters recorded an average exit velocity of 90.8 mph in the shutout on Tuesday...of the 27 times a team has been shutout in the PCL this season, Tacoma's 90.8 mph average EV is the second-highest, trailing Albuquerque's 90.9 mph on April 3...it's the Rainiers' highest average EV in a shutout since September 4, 2024, against Albuquerque (91.4 mph).

RHP Gunner Mayer tossed 2.0 perfect innings in relief on 20 pitches Tuesday while striking out two of the six batters he faced...he became the fourth Rainiers pitcher to log 2.0 perfect innings this season, joining Josh Simpson (April 12 at Sugar Land), Robinson Ortiz (3x-June 24 vs Round Rock), and Houston Roth (June 12 vs Albuquerque)...it's the second time Mayer has logged 2.0 scoreless innings this season with the first coming on April 30 against Las Vegas.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2026

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