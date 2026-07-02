SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.1 at ELP
Published on July 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sacramento River Cats News Release
FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (2-6/44-36) 6 @ El Paso Chihuahuas (2-6/37-46) 3
RIVER CATS NOTES
The Sacramento River Cats dropped tonight's game, 3-6...they are now 3-9 in their last 12 games...the River Cats have scored in the first inning in 31 of their 80 games this season; they are now 24-7 in such games...all nine River Cats batters recorded a hit for the seventh time this season; they are now 5-2 in such games.
Carson Whisenhunt was the starter and was dealt his fourth loss of the season...marked his first time with back-to-back losses since June 25 and June 30, 2024, both at Las Vegas...allowed a season-high-tying six runs on seven hits (Triple-A career-high-tying 2 HR) with three walks and one strikeout...marked just the fifth time in his career he has fanned only one batter; all four other occurrences were in 2025 (3 times with Sac, 1 with San Francisco), most recently on September 16, 2025 vs, Round Rock...allowed his third and fourth home runs of the season, marking the seventh time in his Triple-A career he has had a multi-home run game (professional career high is 3 HR, done August 9, 2025 with San Francisco).
Will Brennan went 3-for-5 with a double, his 16th multi-hit game and third three-hit game...marked his second time with an extra-base-hit in back-to-back games this season (recorded an XBH in four-straight from April 3-7)...he has hit safely in 32 of his 38 games with Sacramento...he is batting .358 (53-for-148) with 10 doubles, one triple, one home run, 21 RBI, seven walks, three stolen bases, a .395 on-base percentage and an .854 OPS as a River Cat.
Osleivis Basabe went 1-for-4 with a double...extended his hitting streak to seven games...he is batting .367 (11-for-30) with three doubles, one home run, four RBI, a .367 on-base percentage and a .934 OPS in that span.
Nate Furman went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to five games...he is batting .294 (5-for-17) with one home run, three RBI, six walks, two stolen bases, a .478 on-base percentage and a .949 OPS in those five.
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2026
- Ferreras Delivers Go-Ahead RBI as Space Cowboys Top Comets - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Sugar Land Pen Stifles Comets - Oklahoma City Comets
- George Klassen Sparkles as Dirty Sodas Blank Aviators - Salt Lake Bees
- SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.1 at ELP - Sacramento River Cats
- Keyber Rodriguez Delivers Walk-Off Homer in 6-5 Victory - Round Rock Express
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/1 vs. Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - July 1, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Nelson Rada Selected to All-Star Futures Game - Salt Lake Bees
- Charlie Condon Named to 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game Roster - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Campusano Plays for El Paso on MLB Rehab Tuesday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Salt Lake's Bats Silenced in Series Opening Defeat to Las Vegas - Salt Lake Bees
- Tacoma Blanked for the Fourth Time in Series Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
- SAC Postgame Notes 6.30 at ELP - Sacramento River Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento River Cats Stories
- SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.1 at ELP
- SAC Postgame Notes 6.30 at ELP
- SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 6.28 vs. LV
- SAC Postgame Notes 6.25 vs. LV
- SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 6.24 vs. LV