SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.1 at ELP

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (2-6/44-36) 6 @ El Paso Chihuahuas (2-6/37-46) 3

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats dropped tonight's game, 3-6...they are now 3-9 in their last 12 games...the River Cats have scored in the first inning in 31 of their 80 games this season; they are now 24-7 in such games...all nine River Cats batters recorded a hit for the seventh time this season; they are now 5-2 in such games.

Carson Whisenhunt was the starter and was dealt his fourth loss of the season...marked his first time with back-to-back losses since June 25 and June 30, 2024, both at Las Vegas...allowed a season-high-tying six runs on seven hits (Triple-A career-high-tying 2 HR) with three walks and one strikeout...marked just the fifth time in his career he has fanned only one batter; all four other occurrences were in 2025 (3 times with Sac, 1 with San Francisco), most recently on September 16, 2025 vs, Round Rock...allowed his third and fourth home runs of the season, marking the seventh time in his Triple-A career he has had a multi-home run game (professional career high is 3 HR, done August 9, 2025 with San Francisco).

Will Brennan went 3-for-5 with a double, his 16th multi-hit game and third three-hit game...marked his second time with an extra-base-hit in back-to-back games this season (recorded an XBH in four-straight from April 3-7)...he has hit safely in 32 of his 38 games with Sacramento...he is batting .358 (53-for-148) with 10 doubles, one triple, one home run, 21 RBI, seven walks, three stolen bases, a .395 on-base percentage and an .854 OPS as a River Cat.

Osleivis Basabe went 1-for-4 with a double...extended his hitting streak to seven games...he is batting .367 (11-for-30) with three doubles, one home run, four RBI, a .367 on-base percentage and a .934 OPS in that span.

Nate Furman went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to five games...he is batting .294 (5-for-17) with one home run, three RBI, six walks, two stolen bases, a .478 on-base percentage and a .949 OPS in those five.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2026

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