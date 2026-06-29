SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 6.28 vs. LV

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (1-5/43-35) 2 vs. Las Vegas Aviators (5-1/49-30) 6

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats dropped today's game, 2-6, ending the series 1-5, marking the first time they have dropped five games in a series this season...Sac is now 5-5 against Las Vegas on the season...they are now 21-16 at home, 13-11 when committing one error, and 12-23 when not recording a home run.

Seth Lonsway was the starter and was dealt his second loss of the season...allowed one run on six hits, with no walks and two strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work.

Osleivis Basabe went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to five games...he is batting .429 (9-for-21) with one double, one home run, three RBI, a .429 on-base percentage and a 1.048 OPS in that span.

Will Brennan (1-for-4) has hit safely in 30 of his 36 games with Sacramento...he is batting .345 (48-for-139) with eight doubles, one triple, one home run, 20 RBI, six walks, three stolen bases, a .382 on-base percentage and an .821 OPS in 36 games as a River Cat.

Thomas Gavello went 1-for-4...knocked into a double play in the ninth but scored Turner Hill to avoid the shutout.

AVIATORS NOTES

The Las Vegas Aviators won today's game, 6-2, tying the season series against Sacramento up at 5-5...they are now 9-2 in their last 11 games, and just one win away from 50 on the season...they would be the first Triple-A team to achieve 50 wins...all nine Aviators batters recorded a hit.

Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang was the starter but did not factor into the decision...threw 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks, and fanning two batters...marks back-to-back scoreless outings after allowing at least one run in each of his first eight appearances.

CD Pelham earned his fourth win of the season...he is one of three PCL pitchers to earn four wins without being dealt a loss (min. 10 games)...threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk, with one strikeout.

Drew Swift went 2-for-5, his 14th multi-hit game...knocked two doubles, his first multi-extra-base-hit game since September 21, 2025 (1 2B, 1 HR) and first multi-double game since May 4, 2025...extended his on-base streak to 14-straight games...he is batting .357 (15-for-42) with four doubles, one home run, six RBI, nine walks, two stolen bases, a .471 on-base percentage and a .995 OPS in that span since June 9.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer went 1-for-5, extending his on-base streak to 22 games...he is batting .361 (35-for-97) with six doubles, 13 RBI, 11 walks, one stolen base, a .434 on-base percentage and an .857 OPS in that span.

Darell Hernaiz went 2-for-3, his 12th multi-hit game of the season and sixth with the Aviators...he is batting .279 (19-for-68) with three doubles, six RBI, 13 walk, two stolen bases, a .390 on-base percentage and a .714 OPS since being optioned to Las Vegas on June 8...swiped second in the fifth, his fifth stolen base and second with Vegas.

Michael Stefanic went 3-for-5, his 16th multi-hit game...also his fifth three-plus-hit game and first since June 2 vs. Reno...also snapped an 0-for-22 streak that dated back to June 19 vs. Round Rock.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 28, 2026

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