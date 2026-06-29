Salt Lake Drops High-Scoring Sunday Finale in Albuquerque

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Salt Lake showed fight with multiple rallies but couldn't overcome Albuquerque in an 11-5 Sunday loss. The Bees answered a couple of early blows and kept pushing late, but the Isotopes pulled away with five homers in the series finale.

Albuquerque 11, Salt Lake 5

WP: Domingo Acevedo (2-0)

LP: Brett Kerry (3-5)

Key Performers

Zach Humphreys: 2-4, R, 2 2B, K

Ben Gobbel: 1-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 K

Nelson Rada: 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, K

Game Summary

Salt Lake left a leadoff walk by Nelson Rada stranded in the top of the first, and Albuquerque capitalized in the bottom half. Zac Veen crushed his 13th homer of the season to put the Isotopes ahead 1-0.

The Bees left a one-out double stranded in the top of the second before Albuquerque struck again in the bottom half. Charlie Condon opened the inning with his second straight leadoff home run, extending the Isotopes' lead. Albuquerque added another run after an error and a wild pitch, taking a 3-0 advantage into the third inning.

Salt Lake scored their first two runs with two outs in the next frame. A single by Rada and a walk by Yolmer Sánchez were plated in courtesy of Ben Gobbel's deep double to centerfield. It got the Bees within a run headed to the home half of the inning.

Brett Kerry retired the first batter of the third before allowing a single and a walk. Charlie Condon made the Bees pay, crushing his second home run of the game, a three run shot that stretched Albuquerque's lead from one run to four.

After a scoreless fourth, Salt Lake broke through in the fifth. Nelson Rada drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on a Kyren Paris single and Ben Gobbel's third RBI of the game, a groundout to short that cut Albuquerque's lead in half.

Albuquerque answered right back in the bottom of the fifth. Another leadoff walk came around to score as Charlie Condon drove in his fifth RBI of the game with a single up the middle. After Brady Choban entered in relief, Nic Kent capped the inning with a two-run homer, Albuquerque's fourth long ball of the day, to push the lead to 9-3 after five. Chad Stevens smashed his first big hit of the game after a scoreless top of the sixth, crushing his fourth homer of the season to make it 11-3.

Zach Humphreys and Arol Vera sparked Salt Lake with back-to-back doubles, with Vera driving in Humphreys to make it 11-4. After two straight strikeouts, Sánchez added a base hit to bring Vera home, but Albuquerque closed things out on the next batter.

Game Notes

The Bees settled for their seventh series split of the season and first of the second half. Salt Lake has not dropped a series since a rain-shortened set in Oklahoma City on May 5-9 (lost three games to two, Sunday canceled). Salt Lake has not dropped a series in Albuquerque since July 14-16, 2023, when they lost two of three to the Isotopes. The Bees last fell in a six-game set in New Mexico on June 14-19, 2022 in a sweep.

Salt Lake pitching surrendered five home runs today, their most allowed in a game this season. The last time an opposing team left the yard five times against the Bees was Sunday, June 15, 2025 in Las Vegas (a 16-5 defeat).

Salt Lake doubled five times today for the second consecutive game and finished with 17 doubles for the week, leading all of Triple-A in two-baggers since Tuesday. The Bees and Isotopes paced the PCL this week in hits with Salt Lake posting a league best 59 hits this week while Albuquerque followed behind with 55.

Nelson Rada walked to give Salt Lake their first runner of the game. The outfielder pushed his on-base streak to five games with the free pass. Rada swiped two bases today, moving his total to 25 swipes in 2026, good for the team lead and third in the PCL. Rada has 45 Triple-A steals since he made his debut last August, more than any PCL hitter in that timeframe and second at the level behind Scranton-Wilkes/Barre's Duke Ellis (53 SB). He hit an opposite field single in the third to push the hit streak to five, before scoring in the inning for the third straight game. Rada only needed 69 games this season to get to 25 stolen bases, surpassing Jordyn Adams (71 GM) as the fastest Bee in franchise history to reach a quarter century steals in a single season.

With one out in the second, Bryce Teodosio roped his third double at Triple-A of the season. On the two-bagger the outfielder extended his hit and on-base streak to five games. He has hits in seven of his last eight games.

Yolmer Sánchez walked in his second at-bat to extend his on-base streak to 10 games. It's his second double-digit on-base streak of the year, only trailing his season high 16-gamer. He scored on that trip to tally back-to-back games he's touched home.

With two outs in the third inning, Ben Gobbel laced his sixth double as a Bee this season to plate Salt Lake's first pair of runs in the game. It was his fifth double of the series and sixth in the last seven games. With the two-bagger, Gobbel has reached in all 16 games with Salt Lake and currently carries a 21-game on-base streak across three different levels. The second baseman has hit safely in seven consecutive games, making it a new season high. Gobbel finished with three RBI, the most he's recorded in an affiliated contest since a four-RBI day on April 15 with Rocket City.

In his 11th game as a Bee, Ryan Nicholson notched his ninth hit in his second at-bat of the game, a single. On the base knock, today's first baseman extended both his hit and on-base streaks to three games.

Kyren Paris blooped a broken bat single into center after Nelson Rada walked to leadoff the inning. Today's left fielder extended his hit and on-base streaks to six games with the base knock. Paris swiftly swiped his sixth base of the year just pitches later.

Zach Humphreys doubled twice on Sunday and now has 10 on the year. It is his third career multi-double game, all of which have occurred at Triple-A (August 15, 2024 at Sacramento; July 8, 2023 vs. Sacramento). The catcher earned his first multi-hit effort since June 20 against Tacoma and now has hits in five of his last seven games.

After spending time with both Nashville and Albuquerque, Sammy Peralta made his first appearance as a Bee this season after pitching for Salt Lake last year. He worked 1.1 innings out of the bullpen, striking out two while allowing two runs and issuing one walk.

Omar Martinez pushed his on-base streak to six games with a one out walk in the eighth inning. It was his fourth free pass in that time frame.

Arol Vera kept things exciting in the top of the ninth with the second straight double. He drove in Salt Lake's fourth run of the game on the two-bagger. He has hits in three of his last four games.

Up Next

The Bees will have Monday off before heading back to the comforts of their home for their first home series against the Las Vegas Aviators this season. The series from The Ballpark at America First Square kicks off Tuesday evening, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 28, 2026

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