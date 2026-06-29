Castañon Homers in 2-1 Loss Sunday

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas were held to two hits in their 2-1 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land won five of the six games in the series. The two hits were a season low for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso's run came with two outs and two strikes in the top of the ninth on a home run by Marcos Castañon, his 12th home run of the season and second of the series. Chihuahuas outfielder Carlos Rodríguez went 0-for-3 but had a walk to extend his on-base streak to 35 games. The Chihuahuas' first hit of the game came with one out in the sixth inning when Bryce Johnson doubled.

El Paso starter Miguel Cienfuegos pitched three scoreless, hitless innings to match his longest appearance of the season. Reliever Ethan Routzahn struck out the only batter he faced in a scoreless outing. It was his 31st appearance, which is tied for the second-most in the Pacific Coast League. Chihuahuas catcher Blake Hunt overturned four ball/strike calls with successful challenges behind the plate.

Team Records: El Paso (1-5, 36-45), Sugar Land (5-1, 37-43)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 2 El Paso 1 - Sunday

WP: Gordon (4-3)

LP: Adcock (0-1)

S: Weiss (1)

Time: 2:16

Attn: 3,694







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 28, 2026

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