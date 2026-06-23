Sacramento River Cats Homestand Highlights - Festival of Baseball: Thriller

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After a two-week road trip, the Sacramento River Cats are excited to continue the season-long Festival of Baseball with this week's homestand theme: Thriller.

The River Cats are bringing all the thrills to the ballpark this week. Inspired by the excitement of a summer night at Sutter Health Park, this homestand brings spooky season vibes with a sunny twist! Expect costumes, themed fun, and classic minor league antics as Halloween meets summer with activations that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Join us for a frightfully fun week of River Cats baseball! Homestand highlights include:

- Wednesday June 24: Dinger Breaks the Internet

- Thursday, June 25: Dorados de Sacramento

- Friday, June 26: Will "The Thrill" Clark T-Shirt Giveaway presented by SMUD

- Saturday, June 27: Summerween

Wednesday, June 24: Dinger Breaks the Internet

Dinger Breaks the Internet takes over the ballpark at Wednesday's day game. Inspired by popular, viral online content, you can expect over the top antics, social media style fun, and plenty of laughs as Dinger steals the spotlight.

Thursday, June 25: Dorados de Sacramento

The River Cats will take the field for the second time this season as Los Dorados de Sacramento, celebrating their Copa de la Diversión identity ! Join us for a night that highlights culture, community, and the vibrant spirit of the Sacramento region.

Friday, June 26: Will "The Thrill" Clark T-Shirt Giveaway presented by SMUD

GIVEAWAY: Will "The Thrill" Clark T-Shirt giveaway is available to the first 2,500 fans through the ballpark gates, honoring a longtime San Francisco Giants fan favorite, Will the Thrill!

FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR: Join us pregame every Friday in the Beer Garden for happy hour and live music! Leaning into the theme of popular San Francisco icons, this week features a Grateful Dead cover band, Scarlett Fyre. Enjoy $3 off select pours from gates to first pitch. Happy Hour specials are also available in the Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club.

SMUD ORANGE FRIDAY: The Sacramento River Cats rep their Sactown orange jerseys every Friday in tribute to parent affiliate, the San Francisco Giants.

Saturday, June 27: Summerween and Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday

The River Cats invite fans of all ages to come dressed in their favorite costume for Summerween and join the pregame Halloween Costume Parade. Participants should check in near Sactown Smokehouse by 5:45 p.m. to take part in the festivities. Fans are also encouraged to show off their outfits in our in-game costume contest!

The fun continues with trick-or-treating throughout Sutter Health Park. Fans can pick up a trick-or-treat map outside the Team Store near the front gate and collect treats from stations around the ballpark. Costumed characters will also be roaming the concourse, providing photo opportunities and spooky fun for fans all night long. Stop by the Sactown Smokehouse tent for complimentary face painting to commemorate the festivities!

Ghostbuster-style vehicles will be on display in section 112, as well as by right field gate and outside the stadium on Ballpark Drive. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man will greet you in the entrance plaza as you make your way into the ballpark.

FAMILY FUN PACK: With savings up to 50%, you can enhance your game day with a hot dog, soda, and an exclusive River Cats item that aligns with our Saturday theme.

THIS WEEK'S LIMITED-EDITION TICKET PACK ITEM: River Cats Color Changing Mug

CHEF'S ITEM OF THE GAME: Don't miss the Chef's Item of the Game, available every weekend at Golden Spike. This featured menu item rotates weekly and is directly tied to each Saturday theme night, giving fans a unique flavor to pair with the night's festivities.

THIS WEEK'S ITEM: Zombie Fries - loaded fries topped with cheese sauce, tomatillo avocado salsa, jalapeno and hot Cheeto crumbs

SUTTER HEALTH FIREWORKS SATURDAY: Enjoy Halloween-themed postgame fireworks, presented by Sutter Health.

Each weekly lineup also features the following recurring promotions.

Toyota Two-for Tuesdays

Value-seekers can enjoy two-for-one concessions menu items, $2 hot dogs and novelty ice cream, plus select two-for-one online ticket offers.

Bogle Wine Wednesday

Fans looking to mix it up midweek can enjoy a toast to local wine country featuring $2 off all Bogle Wines throughout the stadium and a rotating Froze Flavor of the Month at the Bogle Family Vineyard Cart. June features a Watermelon Wild Berry Froze.

Taps and Trivia Thursdays

Built for beer and trivia lovers, Taps and Trivia Thursdays feature interactive in-game trivia and special pricing including $9.16 rotating 16-ounce local taps at the Beer Garden, Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club, and $5 12-ounce domestic draft selections at all main concession stands.

Kids Rule Sundays

Fuel up with the 5-for-$3 Kids Value Menu featuring five kid-favorite items for $3 each. Join early for player autographs from two River Cats players before the game and kids run the bases postgame!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 23, 2026

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