SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 6.24 vs. LV

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (0-2/42-32) 1 vs. Las Vegas (2-0/46-29)

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats lost today's game, 1-5, losing back-to-back games at home for the first time since June 2-3 vs. Tacoma...they are now 20-13 at home, 11-17 when their opponent scores first, and 25-15 when committing no errors.

Joe Whitman was the starter and was dealt his second Triple-A loss...allowed a season-high five runs on eight hits (career-high 2 HR) with one walk and three strikeouts in 5.2 innings...just three fanned batters ties his season low (also, April 30 with Double-A Richmond).

Drew Cavanaugh (2-for-4) knocked his sixth home run of the season...a 353-foot, solo shot to right center field, the River Cats only run of the game, avoiding a shutout...also hit a single in the fourth, which snapped an 0-for-14 streak...all but one of his home runs have come on Wednesdays...he is batting .538 (14-for-26) with two doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI, three walks, a 1.192 slugging percentage and a 1.773 OPS in seven Wednesday games with Sacramento...was his 14th multi-hit game with Sacramento.

Turner Hill went 1-for-3...he is batting .375 (15-for-40) with one double, three home runs, 11 RBI, three walks, three stolen bases, a .625 slugging percentage and a 1.044 OPS over his last 10 games since June 12...swiped second in the third inning, his team-leading 13th stolen base of the season.

Osleivis Basabe went 1-for-4 with a double...was his first extra-base-hit since doubling on June 16...he is batting .253 (21-for-83) with six doubles, two home runs, 15 RBI, six walks, two stolen bases, a .323 on-base percentage and a .721 OPS in 23 home games this season.

AVIATORS NOTES

The Las Vegas Aviators won today's game, 5-1...they have recorded multiple home runs in six of their last seven games, 13 total since June 17.

Kade Morris was the starter and earned his seventh win of the season...threw 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and no walks, and fanning three batters...marked his second 90-pitch, scoreless, 7.0-inning outing of the season (also, May 3 at Tacoma).

Brayan Buelvas (1-for-3) knocked his fifth home run of the season and second with the Aviators...was a 376-foot, solo shot to left field...marked his first homer since June 6...extended his hitting streak to five-straight games...he is batting .429 (6-for-14) with one triple, one home run, five RBI, three walks, a .529 on-base percentage and a 1.315 OPS in that span.

Drew Swift (2-for-4) knocked a two-out, two-run home run in the sixth, his first home run of the season in 65 games played...he is batting .315 (17-for-54) with one double, one home run, 10 RBI, nine walks, four stolen bases, a .413 on-base percentage and an .802 OPS in 17 day games.

Darell Hernaiz went 2-for-5, his 10th multi-hit game of the season and fourth with Las Vegas...he is batting .241 (13-for-54) with three doubles, six RBI, eight walks, one stolen base, a .333 on-base percentage and a .629 OPS in 12 games since being optioned to Las Vegas on June 8.Alika Williams went 1-for-4 with a double...he is batting .323 (41-for-127) with 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 19 RBI, 14 walks, a .400 on-base percentage and an .896 OPS in 36 Triple-A games this season between Las Vegas and Indianapolis.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

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