Henry, Homers Highlight Reno Victory to Start Second Half

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - A trio of runs in the first two frames provided the Reno Aces with just enough offense in their first contest of the 2026 second half, outlasting the Oklahoma City Comets in an intense series opener by a 5-4 final on Tuesday.

An RBI groundout from Tyler Locklear put the Aces (1-0/33-43) on the board during their first set of swings, then added two more in the second frame. The first of those two tallies came on a big swing from A.J. Vukovich, who crushed his fourth homer of the season to kick off the second.

Those runs proved immediately crucial as the Comets (0-1/41-34) struck back with a home run of their own in the third frame with two outs thanks to the rehabbing bat of Teoscar Hernandez.

Homers continued to fly when Reno's home run leader, Jacob Amaya, stepped to the dish in the bottom of the fourth and added one more to his total. Sitting in a 1-1 count, Amaya hammered a fastball deep over the wall in right center for his eighth of the campaign.

Just as quickly as Reno extended the lead, the run was lost as both teams scored once on a wild pitch. The Aces managed theirs in the seventh after twice loading the bases in the inning, while a pair of wild pitches led to an Oklahoma City run in the top of the eighth.

The game's final run belonged to the Comets, pulling within one on a two-out RBI single into center field from former Ace, Alek Thomas. However, Reno made the move to the bullpen for Kade Strowd (S, 3), working the final four outs in perfect fashion while striking out three of the four hitters he faced.

That saved the victory for Aces starter Tommy Henry (1-4), his first of the season after working through five innings and allowing only two runs on two hits. Though he walked three, he also punched out six to match his season high and further push his Aces career record to 314. Even further, the win tonight was the 18th of his Reno career, moving him into sole possession of fifth place in franchise history.

It was a bit of an odd win for the Aces, who claimed victory despite not logging a hit with runners in scoring position. The Aces finished the night 0-for-14 in such instances, their eighth instance without a knock when runners are in scoring position. The 14 at-bats without a hit are their most in such situations this season.

Helping overcome that category for the Aces were the 12 walks they earned, matching their season high from April 7 at Salt Lake.

Reno had just five hits in the contest, with only two going for extra-base hits thanks to the homers from Vukovich and Amaya. Meanwhile, Jose Fernandez and Locklear each picked up an RBI in the game, the former going 1-for-3.

After starting the second half on a win, Reno will now look to make it two straight wins when the two teams meet for game two of the series on Wednesday.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

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