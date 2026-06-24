E-Train Storm Back for 7-6 Victory against Tacoma

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

After trading scoreless frames in the first, the Rainiers struck first in the bottom of the second. C Jhonny Pereda singled before RF Colin Davis hit a two-run home run, giving Tacoma an early 2-0 edge.

Tacoma added a run in the fourth with a solo home run by LF Spencer Packard to grow the lead to three.

The Express got on the board in the fifth when DH Trevor Hauver launched a solo home run, cutting the deficit to two through five frames.

Back-to-back home runs in the sixth by Davis and 2B Blake Rambusch gave the Rainiers a cushion and made it a 6-1 game.

In the seventh, 3B Jonah Bride singled and advanced to second on Hauver's walk. SS Josh Smith drove home Bride from second with an RBI double to trim the lead to four.

Round Rock tallied two more runs in the eighth as Bride launched a two-run home run to pull the Express within two entering the ninth.

The E-Train loaded the bases in the ninth inning with two singles and a walk. CF Cam Cauley then reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Hauver to score from third and cut the deficit to one. LF Aaron Zavala followed with an RBI double to tie the game and move Cauley to third. 1B Diego Castillo then lifted a sacrifice fly to right field and Cauley beat the throw home to give Round Rock its first lead of the game.

RHP Emiliano Teodo closed the door on the Rainiers in the ninth inning to secure a 7-6 victory in the series opener.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express opened up the second half of the season with a win... second straight season the Express begin the second half against Tacoma... are 3-6 in series openers against the Rainiers since 2023... first victory in a series opener in Tacoma since 7/11/23... move to 6-8 in series openers on the campaign... it's the largest comeback victory for the E-Train this season... Round Rock was 3-36 when trailing entering the eighth inning coming into tonight's game... largest deficit in a comeback prior to tonight was four runs and they overcame four-run deficits twice.

LHP MARCO GONZALES: (ND, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, BB, 69 pitches, 45 strikes) started his 13th game this season and his first as a member of the Express... has not allowed multiple homers in a game since 8/7/24 against SD while pitching with PIT... 4 of the 6 balls hit over 100 mph resulted in an out... was released by SD on 6/16 before signing a minor league contract with TEX today... owned a 2-4 record with a 7.99 ERA with ELP before being released... joins Round Rock after making his last two starts against the Express on 6/9 and 6/14... earned the win on 6/9 at Dell Diamond... was 1-0 while allowing 3 ER over 9.0 innings in his last 2 G against Round Rock.

INF JOHN TAYLOR: (2-for-5, R, 2 SO) extended his on-base streak to 16 G on Tuesday night with his double in the first inning... 16 G is the longest active streak on the Express... 4 G away from tying OF Alejandro Osuna for longest on-base streak this season... is 1 of 13 PCL hitters to have an on-base streak of 16 G or more.

OF AARON ZAVALA: (3-for-5, RBI, SO) hit in the 3rd spot for just the 5th time this season... drove in the tying run with his double in the 9th inning... the outfielder is slashing .476 with 4 2B, 3 RBI and 3 BB when hitting in the 3rd spot... next highest is when batting 4th ... .357/.500/.714/1.214 with 1 3B, HR, 3 RBI and 4 BB.

OF TREVOR HAUVER: (2-for-2, HR, RBI, 2 BB) reached base in all four at-bats on Tuesday night... launched his 6th homer of the season... 5th in June... the 104.5 mph round-tripper is Hauver's hardest hit home run this season...is slashing .353/.500/.941/1.441 with 3 HR, 8 RBI and 5 BB in his last 5 G.

NOTES: Tacoma hit 4 HR on Tuesday night... marks the 5th game on the campaign the Express have allowed 4 homers in a game... 25th game opponents have hit multiple homers this season... Express have now had __ multi-homer games this season... Despite entering tonight having a PCL low 66 HR... the Express have hit 24 HR in June... ranks 3rd in the PCL in the month of June... INF Jonah Bride's 376-foot home run in the eighth was his longest home run away from Dell Diamond.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, June 24 at Tacoma FIRST PITCH: 8:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Cheney Stadium

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

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