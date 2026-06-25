Isotopes Fall to Bees, 9-1

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Bees plated seven runs in the sixth inning while the Isotopes left 13 on base and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position to drop a 9-1 decision Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have tallied a total attendance of 255,798 over 38 openings-the highest in the Pacific Coast League (second: Las Vegas, 249,741; 39 openings) and fourth-highest in Minor League Baseball.

-Ryan Ritter went 0-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch, extending his Triple-A on-base streak to 41 games. During stretch, is slashing .373/.451/.751 with 14 doubles, four triples, 14 homers, 47 RBI and 21 walks. Is the fourth-longest active streak in MiLB.

-Zac Veen went 1-for-5 with a single, pushing his hit streak to 24 contests, the longest active streak in MiLB. Tied for the second-longest hit streak in MiLB in 2026 (active or not). One away from tying Everett's Felnin Celesten 25-game hit streak (April 21-May 21). During the streak, is slashing .422/439/.824 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven homers and 20 RBI. Is the fifth hit streak of 24+ in Isotopes history.

-Sterlin Thompson went 0-for-2 with two walks and an RBI, extending his on-base streak to 24 contests. During the streak, he is slashing .398/.550/.578 with three doubles, four homers, 26 RBI and 23 walks. His 16-game hit streak was snapped.

-In his second rehab game with the Isotopes, Brenton Doyle went 1-for-3 with a walk. Over his first two rehab contests, is 2-for-7 with a walk and two punchouts.

-Jordan Beck, also in his first rehab game with the club, went 0-for-2 with three walks and a strikeout. Is 0-for-6 with three walks and two strikeouts over two rehab games.

-Tonight was the fifth game of the season the Isotopes did not record an extra-base hit (last: June 13 at Tacoma) and third at home (last: May 15 vs. Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque left 13 runners on base, tied for the second-most in a game this year (other: April 30 vs. El Paso; most: 14, May 13 vs. Oklahoma City).

-The Isotopes went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, the eighth time on the year without recording a hit in the situation (last: June 9 at Tacoma) and fifth at home (last: May 15 vs. Oklahoma City).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 12:05 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Gabriel Hughes while George Klassen is slated to start for Salt Lake.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

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