Boyle Pitches Well in Loss Wednesday

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-1 Wednesday afternoon and they've won the first two games of the first half.

El Paso starter Sean Boyle allowed only one run in five innings, matching his longest start of the season. Boyle has allowed just two runs in his last 14 innings dating back to June 6. The Chihuahuas' lone run came on a sacrifice fly by Marcos Castañon in the top of the fourth, his fifth RBI through the first two games of the series.

Center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 3-for-4 with three singles and has reached base in 32 consecutive games. Sugar Land's Cavan Biggio went 3-for-4 with a walk and has a .649 on-base percentage in seven games against El Paso this year.

Team Records: El Paso (0-2, 35-42), Sugar Land (2-0, 34-42)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-0, 0.52) vs. Sugar Land LHP Josh Hendrickson (5-3, 5.03). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 7 El Paso 1 - Wednesday

WP: Pecko (3-3)

LP: Cienfuegos (1-3)

S: None

Time: 2:45

Attn: 4,686







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.