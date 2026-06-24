OKC Comets Game Notes - June 24, 2026

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (0-1/41-34) vs. Reno Aces (1-0/33-43)

Game #76 of 149/Second Half #2 of 75/Road #38 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Landon Knack (NR, -.--) vs. RNO-LHP Yu-Min Lin (4-4, 5.49)

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will look to even their series against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field. The Comets have lost back-to-back games and will try to avoid their second three-game losing skid in the last nine games tonight as the Comets are 3-5 in the last eight games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets struggled to produce at the plate and throw strikes on the mound during a 5-4 loss to the Reno Aces Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno started the scoring in the first inning with a RBI groundout after two walks began the inning. Reno scored twice more in the second inning, including a home run by A.J. Vukovich. The Comets cut the deficit to one in the third inning following a two-run blast by the rehabbing Teoscar Hernández. The Aces went deep again on a Jacob Amaya homer in the fourth inning and later added a run on a wild pitch in the seventh to make it 5-2. OKC also scored a run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning and later trailed by one run after RBI single by Alek Thomas, but the Comets were unable to eventually pull even.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack makes his season debut as he opens a ML Rehab Assignment after being placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers' IL March 22 with a right intercostal strain...Knack made four starts with LAD during Spring Training before being placed on the IL and has not appeared in a formal game since March 13...Last season, Knack split time between the Comets and Dodgers. He appeared in 10 games (seven starts) with LAD during four MLB stints, going 3-2 with a 4.89 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, .247 BAA and one save in 10 appearances (seven starts)...He also made 21 appearances with OKC, including a team-high 18 starts in 2026, going 6-6 with a 6.66 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and .265 BAA with a team-leading 94 K's...Knack made his ML debut April 17, 2024 with the Dodgers vs. Washington and has made at least 10 starts for OKC in each of the last three seasons...He was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of East Tennessee State.

Christian Romero (5-2) makes his 15th appearance of the season as he is set to piggyback Knack's start...Last time out June 18 vs. Sacramento, Romero tossed 5.0 innings with four hits, including two homers, three runs, one walk and three K's in a no decision...Among qualified PCL pitchers, Romero ranks third in BAA (.265), fourth in WHIP (1.38), tied for fifth in wins and sixth in ERA (4.71)...Romero split the 2025 season between OKC and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Aces: 2026: 4-3 2025: 7-5 All-time: 58-46 At RNO: 22-23

The Comets play their final series against the Aces this season and play their only series at Greater Nevada Field in 2026...OKC took four of six games at home May 19-24 after jumping out to a 3-0 series lead. There was a dearth of offense on both sides, with the Comets batting just .193 and the Aces at a .204 clip. OKC's pitching staff ended the week with a 2.50 ERA, as Reno's offense was held to three runs or less in four of six games (19 R total). The Comets notched 65 strikeouts against Aces batters, with at least nine in each game...The Comets are 10-5 over their last 15 games against the Aces going back to last season. However, the Aces have now won three of the last four meetings. Over the four-game stretch, the Comets have batted just .125 (16x128) with five hits or less each game. The Comets have scored 16 runs, but seven of them have scored on three homers.

June Swoon: Following back-to-back losses, the Comets have fallen to 3-5 in the last eight games and to 4-7 in the last 11 games. Overall in June, the Comets are 8-11 and tied for the second-fewest wins in the PCL this month...The June dip follows an impressive ending to the month of May as the Comets closed out the last 16 games with a 13-3 record and went 20-7 between April 30-May 31...In May, the Comets allowed 103 runs in 26 games (3.96 RPG) - second-fewest among Triple-A teams. The team's 3.48 ERA was its lowest in a month since May 2023 (3.39) and ranked third overall in the Minors. But through 19 games in June, the Comets' ERA is 5.19 and they have allowed 107 runs overall (5.6 RPG)...OKC's offense racked up 202 runs in 26 May games - second-most in the league (7.8 RPG). However in June, OKC has 104 runs through 19 games - second-fewest in the PCL to start the month (5.5 RPG)...Last night, Oklahoma City was held to four hits in the loss, marking the third time this month the Comets failed to exceed four hits...The Comets have split each of the last two series and are 0-1-2 through their first three series of the month after they won all five of their May series.

Close Calls: The Comets have lost each of their last two games by one run, and three of their last five losses have been by one run. In fact, five of their 11 losses so far in June have been by one run...The Comets have 11 total one-run losses this season. Six of those occurred during the first 56 games of the season while each of the last five have happened over the last 19 games...Three of the Comets' last four road losses have been by one run.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández began a Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer while playing while playing five innings in left field. He recorded the lone extra-base hit of the game for OKC. The two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star is recovering from a left hamstring strain...The Comets have had at least one Dodgers player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21.

Later, Gator: Austin Gauthier picked up a hit last night to extend his current hitting streak to five games, and he is 10-for-18 over the stretch...Since June 9 (nine games), Gauthier is 13-for-30 (.433) with seven RBI and eight walks. He has three multi-RBI games in that time after collecting a total of three multi-RBI games all season prior to June 9.

Walking Sticks: The Comets issued 12 walks Tuesday night, marking the fourth time in the last six games the Comets have issued eight walks in a game (44 BB). OKC is now up to 64 walks allowed over the last 10 games, with at least eight walks in half of those contests...Tuesday was the sixth time this season the Comets have surrendered double-digit walks and fourth time in 2026 allowing 12 or more walks in a game. The Comets allowed at least one walk in seven of eight innings last night, including each of the last five...OKC leads all Triple-A teams with 405 walks this season (5.4 per game) and is one of seven teams in the Minors to allow more than 400 walks so far this season...Last season, the Comets set a team record by allowing 782 walks, leading all teams in the full-season Minors. They are now on pace to finish with 805 walks this season.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald lined out in his only plate appearance after replacing Teoscar Hernández in the sixth inning last night and saw his 16-game on-base streak come to an end. During the stretch, he went 19-for-58 (.328) with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI...It was his second on-base streak of the season of at least 16 games and he owns two of the four longest on-base streaks by an OKC hitter this season, as he also reached base in 21 consecutive games May 1-29...Fitzgerald ranks second in the league with 90 hits, tied for fourth with 18 doubles, fifth in total bases with 137, sixth with 52 RBI and tied for sixth with four triples...He is one of five players in the Minors to reach the 90-hit mark this season.

Road Detour: The Comets are 1-4 over the last five road games. Tonight, they'll look to avoid losing three straight road games for the first time all season...Before this current five-game stretch, the Comets went 11-1 on the road between May 14-June 10 and 15-3 on the road between April 30-June 10.

Around the Horn: The Comets struck out 13 times last night for their most strikeouts since May 2 at Round Rock (13 K)...Noah Miller has hit safely in each of the last four games, going 6-for-14 with a double and a triple. This is his longest hitting streak since a season-best nine-game stretch May 9-20...Zach Ehrhard was kept off base for just the second time in his last 41 games after being held 0-for-4 Tuesday night...Eliezer Alfonzo has reached base in 14 straight games, matching his longest on-base streak of the season. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 14-for-37 (.378), and is one of three Comets players with two on-base streaks of at least 14 games this season...The Comets are 4-8 on Wednesdays this season, including 1-5 on the road. They have lost three of their last four games on Hump Day.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.