Bees Erupt for Seven Runs in Sixth, End Two-Game Slide

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Salt Lake shook off a slow offensive start with a breakout middle inning surge, highlighted by a Kyren Paris three-run homer in the sixth. The Bees continued to add on late, with a decisive 9-1 road win on Wednesday to even the series with the Isotopes.

Salt Lake 9, Albuquerque 1

WP: Alek Manoah (1-2)

LP: Blake Adams (0-4)

Key Performers

Kyren Paris: 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB

Bryce Teodosio: 2-4, RBI, R, SB

Ben Gobbel: 1-5, 2B, RBI, R

Logan Porter: 1-3, 2 RBI, R, BB, K

Game Summary

After a blowout win a night ago, the home Isotopes worked a 1-2-3 frame to begin the game. They took advantage of two walks and a hit by pitch, walking with the bases loaded to take a 1-0 lead. Alek Manoah walked the tight rope to get out of the rest of the inning unscathed.

Albuquerque's starter, Tanner Gordon went through a perfect nine up nine down on 26 pitches to hand Salt Lake zeroes through three innings. Nelson Rada broke through, blooping a single into right to give the Bees their first baserunner of the game.

Manoah grinded out another zero on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth. Following two straight strikeouts in the fifth, Bryce Teodosio made things interesting with the team's second hit of the game. He singled but was stranded after a groundout.

Salt Lake's right-hander finished his outing with another scoreless frame in the bottom of the fifth. Two consecutive walks came back to haunt the home squad in the sixth as Kyren Paris launched an opposite-field three-run homer, putting the Bees' ahead 3-1.

A hit-by-pitch and a subsequent single kept things going for Salt Lake as Ben Gobbel knocked a ground-rule double over the right field wall, scoring the Bees fourth run. Teodosio softly lined an RBI base hit to plate Salt Lake's fifth run and Logan Porter came through with his first hit as a Bee being a two run single to cap a seven-run sixth inning.

Following scoreless frames from both pitching staffs in the seventh and eighth, Omar Martinez extended the Bees' lead in the ninth. Capitalizing on a walk and a double, Martinez drove a sharp line-drive single to knock in Salt Lake's eighth and ninth runs of the evening.

Kaleb Ort came in and used the 9-1 lead to his advantage, shutting down the home half of the ninth to give Salt Lake the game two victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake used a seven-run sixth inning to power its 9-1 victory on Wednesday night tying the second most runs scored in a single inning for the club, falling one run shy of matching its season record for runs in an inning of eight coming on May 22 vs. Tacoma.

Salt Lake's only run allowed came in the first inning before shutting out the Isotopes the rest of the way, moving to 14-2 when allowing three runs or less remaining unbeaten on the road at 7-0 when doing so. Salt Lake's bullpen of Justin Dunn, Joey Lucchesi and Kaleb Ort held Albuquerque scoreless in five innings of work marking the 13th bullpen shutout of the year. Since June 9, Salt Lake's bullpen has posted the league's third-best reliever ERA at 4.52 with 65 strikeouts and a .264 batting average against.

With the home run of Kyren Paris, Salt Lake has gone deep in five consecutive games marking the second longest active streak in the PCL, trailing only Tacoma (6). The five-game streak is the second longest of the season for Salt Lake after going yard in eight straight games from May 27 - June 4 with 15 total home runs during that span.

Eight of Salt Lake's nine hitters in the lineup recorded a hit. Ryan Nicholson was the lone Bee to not reach the hit column.

Alek Manoah tallied his longest outing of the season with Salt Lake tonight, tossing five innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts. It is his first start of five innings with one run or fewer since May 19, 2024 with the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay (7 IP, H, 0 R, 7 K). He picked up his first win as a Bee and first since August 31 of last season with Buffalo.

A 1-0 stalemate hung around until the sixth inning when Kyren Paris mashed his first homer at Triple-A of the season. The round-tripper was sent to the opposite field at 351 feet. Paris' shot was his first homer at any level since September 21, 2025 vs. Las Vegas. It is his fourth extra-base hit at Triple-A this season (three doubles, one homer).

Nelson Rada ended the three inning no-hit bid by Albuquerque's starter with a bloop single to lead-off the fourth inning. The outfielder starts a new hit streak after his four-gamer was snapped in his last game on Sunday against Tacoma. It was his 22nd hit in his 17th game in June. He finalized his 19th multi-hit game of the season in the action packed sixth inning with another single.

Salt Lake's second hit of the game came off the bat of Bryce Teodosio. The outfielder has hits in three of his last four games. Teodosio's knock was his 18th in his 18th game played. Tonight's right-fielder notched his second hit of the night, counting for the fifth Salt Lake run of the game in the sixth inning. It's his ninth multi-hit performance since joining the Bees on May 16.

In his second game behind the plate since joining the Bees, Logan Porter recorded a caught stealing for the second straight game. The catcher threw out Sterlin Thompson attempting to swipe second base, marking his sixth caught stealing of the season in 16 Triple-A games. Porter's other 14 appearances at the level came with Sacramento. He reached base for the second straight game with a walk in the sixth. His first hit as a Bee was a big one. Porter singled and scored two runs in the sixth to put Salt Lake up 7-1. It was his first hit at the Triple-A level since May 20 with the River Cats.

Ben Gobbel extended his on-base streak that stretches from the Complex League, to Rocket City, and now Salt Lake to 17 games with a RBI ground rule double in the sixth. He's now reached in all 12 games he's played with the team from Utah. Gobbel has doubled in three consecutive games, his longest XBH streak since September 9-11, 2025 with Double-A Rocket City.

Amid Salt Lake's explosive sixth inning, Jeimer Candelario singled and scored. The veteran has recorded hits in six of his last seven games. Candelario later reached the 350-hit milestone at the Triple-A level with another base hit in the seventh inning.

In his 17th appearance for the Bees this season, Justin Dunn delivered one inning of work tonight, recorded one strikeout and marked his seventh scoreless outing in 2026.

After his four game hit streak was snapped last night, Yolmer Sánchez poked his 15th double of the season down the right field line. It was his 20th extra base hit of the season and 17th hit in his 18th game in June. Over his last 10 games, Sanchez is batting .324 (12-for-37) with four doubles and a homer, seven RBI and five runs scored with a .936 OPS.

Omar Martinez' first hit of the game in the ninth plated two as he lined a sharp single into center. The runs counted for his 16th and 17th RBIs of the season. After an 0-for-10 skid, Martinez has hits in each of his last three games totaling three RBI through two games in the series.

Joey Lucchesi, the third pitcher utilized by Salt Lake, notched two strikeouts over a pair of innings. In doing so, the left-hander secured his 10th performance of the year without giving up an earned run. In the month of June, Lucchesi has a 2.03 ERA across seven appearances and 13.1 innings pitched. He has earned a pair of wins this month on the mound while walking four and striking out 18.

Kaleb Ort finished the contest with a scoreless ninth, his fifth straight outing without yielding a run. The Michigander now has two scoreless streaks of at least four appearances each this season, tallying 3.2 innings in the current stretch that began on June 14 at Reno.

Up Next

The Bees and Isotopes will go head-to-head with a Thursday matinee showdown. Game three's first pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. MDT from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.