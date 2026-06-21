Reno Takes Control Late for 7-1 Win over El Paso

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Texas - Just one night after being held to a single run, the Reno Aces returned the favor and limited the El Paso Chihuahuas to a single tally during Reno's 7-1 win against El Paso on Saturday.

Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt drew the start and was tagged for just one unearned run in the bottom of the first, as a fielding error against the first batter came around to bite on a ground-rule double by the Chihuahuas (34-40). That tally came in response to the Aces (32-42) scoring the game's first run with their first set of swings, putting two aboard in front of a Tyler Locklear RBI single into center.

Pfaadt found a groove after that frame, allowing just one more hit while striking out four batters without a walk. Pfaadt's exit after 3.1 innings gave way to the trio of Juan Burgos (1-4), Dylan Ray, and Gerardo Carrillo who combined to go the final 5.2 frames without allowing a run on two hits. Earning the win with 1.1 run-free frames was Burgos, his first win of 2026.

The 1-1 score held until the top of the fifth when the Aces scored in four consecutive innings, all of which started with a go-ahead homer to start the fifth by Danny Serretti. In his first game back with the Aces, Serretti unloaded on a 2-1 offering and crushed it out to center field.

Christian Cerda and Kristian Robinson collected RBI singles in the sixth before a Jose Fernandez triple brough home one more in the seventh. Representing the game's final runs were the duo of Cerda and Serretti, both of which raced around the bases on a Robinson double to left field.

All nine Aces in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit, with a pair of three-hit games by Robinson and Serretti. The former of the two doubled while driving in three runs, while the latter scored twice and homered. Four others had multi-hit games including a 2-for-4 effort with a run scored and RBI from Cerda.

Reno's victory means they can salvage a series split with a win tomorrow, and the Aces will look to halve this six-game set when the two teams meet for the series finale on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. PT.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.