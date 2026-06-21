Chihuahuas Held to Four Hits in 7-1 Loss Saturday

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Reno Aces piled up 17 hits in their 7-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Southwest University Park. It was one hit shy of Reno's season high for hits in a game.

Chihuahuas center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 1-for-4 with an RBI double, moving his on-base streak to 29 games. El Paso starter Jackson Wolf allowed two runs in five innings and has pitched five innings or more in each of his last three starts.

The Chihuahuas were held to four hits, which matched their season low for hits in a game. El Paso turned three double plays Saturday, which was one shy of a season high. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first five games of the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Aces 7, Chihuahuas 1 Final Score (06/20/2026)

Team Records: Reno (32-42), El Paso (34-40)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Kohl Drake (1-5, 7.83) vs. El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (1-0, 2.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2026

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