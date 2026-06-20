Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/20 at Salt Lake

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/20 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (5-3, 4.21) vs. Salt Lake RHP Caden Dana (2-2, 5.66)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell 3-2 at Salt Lake on Friday night...Tacoma rallied after giving up a run in the first inning, tying the game in the third inning on a Brock Rodden home run...the Rainiers took the lead in the fourth inning as Patrick Wisdom doubled and scored on an error to lead 2-1...the Bees took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth inning, plating a pair of runs to lead 3-2...Nick Hull fired 3.0 scoreless innings of relief from the third through fifth innings...Robinson Ortiz also put up zeros in the eighth and ninth inning in the loss.

MOSSER MAKING IT HAPPEN: RHP Gabe Mosser will make his 14th start of the season tonight at Salt Lake, coming off back-to-back quality starts with seven strikeouts...Mosser is the first Rainiers pitcher (and eighth PCL pitcher) this season to strikeout seven hitters in consecutive starts...Mosser has also had nearly identical lines in the last two games, throwing 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, one home run, with one walk and seven strikeouts on 93 pitches in each start, with the only difference being the 61 strikes on June 9, compared to 59 on June 14...only four PCL pitchers have tallied three consecutive quality starts this season (Randy Dobnak - 4, Kade Morris, Casey Lawrence, Gabe Mosser - 3)...Mosser enters tonight's start as the PCL leader in WHIP at 1.21.

BROCK IS BACK: INF Brock Rodden has hit the ground running since coming off the Injured List, hitting .467 (7x15) with two doubles, one triple and one home run, driving in three...including time before his stint on the IL, Rodden is riding a season-best, seven-game hitting streak, over which he is hitting .393 (11x28) with three doubles, one triple and one home run, sporting an 1.164 OPS...the hitting streak is Rodden's longest since a seven-game stretch from April 12-26, 2025, with Double-A Arkansas...Rodden has succeeded at the top of the order, hitting .370 (10x27) when batting first, good for third in the PCL and 10th in Triple-A.

WELCOME BACK, WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom connected on a two-run home run in the third inning of Thursday's 8-0 win, his 13th of the season, tied for the fifth-most in the PCL...Wisdom's .131 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 90 PA), averaging a home run every 7.6 plate appearances...Wisdom's .131 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 90 PA)...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA)...Thursday's home run was Wisdom's second home run in as many games with Tacoma, having homered in his last game with the Rainiers on May 17 against Sugar Land, the third time Wisdom has homered in consecutive games with Tacoma this season.

QUADRUPLE-DOUBLE: The Rainiers turned four double plays in Thursday's win, their fourth game this season with four double plays, the most in Triple-A...no other Triple-A team has done it more than twice...Tacoma's 63 double plays turned this season are tied for the fifth-most in Triple-A...the 2026 season marks the first time Tacoma has turned four doubles plays in four games since the 2008 campaign, which also saw the feat on four occasions...the Rainiers have not had five games with four double plays turned since at least the 2005 season.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Thursday was Tacoma's 277th of the John Russell Era (since 2023), the fifth-most in franchise history...Russell is four wins away from matching Pat Listach, who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 277 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

FIRST INNING FEAST: The Rainiers plated a pair of runs in the first inning on Thursday, the sixth time in the last 10 games Tacoma has scored in the opening frame...Victor Labrada hit a two-run home run in the first inning on Thursday, Tacoma's ninth first-inning home run of the season...of the nine, five of them have come since June 9...Tacoma's five first-inning homers since June 9 are the most in Triple-A and the second-most in the minor leagues...the Rainiers are hitting .400 (18x45) in the first inning since June 9 to lead all Triple-A teams and have scored 13 runs in the first inning in that time, tied for the third-most in Triple-A.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: The Rainiers went 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts on Thursday night, going 10-for-11 this week at Salt Lake...the Rainiers have been successful in 36 of their last 39 attempts, dating back to May 26, the second-most steals in the PCL and the fourth-most in Triple-A in that time...Tacoma's 92.3% stolen base percentage since May 26 is the second-best among full-season minor league teams.

NO WALKS FOR YOU: Tacoma walked just two batters while striking out 12 on Friday, improving their league-best K/BB ratio to 2.20...the Rainiers have issued 262 walks this season, the fewest in Triple-A and also leading the circuit with a 3.70 BB/9...Tacoma's 9.4% walk rate is the best in Triple-A, and one of just three teams to have a walk rate below 10% (Buffalo, Charlotte - 9.9%)...Tacoma has finished with a walk rate under 10% in four of the last five seasons, while no other PCL team has done it more than twice.

SALT LAKE BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss went 1-for-4 on Friday, extending his hitting streak to five games...Bliss is a career .357 (30x84) hitter in 22 games at Salt Lake (Smith's Ballpark and The Ballpark at America First Square), including nine doubles, two triples and a home run...Bliss' .357 average at Salt Lake is his best at any PCL city, while his .968 OPS at The Ballpark at America First Square ranks second of any road venue in the league, trailing only the 1.021 OPS he had at Smith's Ballpark, the former home of the Salt Lake Bees...Bliss combined .996 OPS at Salt Lake is over 100 points better than the next-closest city, which is his .886 OPS at Las Vegas...since The Ballpark at America First Square opened last season, Bliss' .357 (15x42) average ranks third among visiting players with at least 45 plate appearances.

JUNE HEAT: Dating back to June 9, the Rainiers have been one of the hottest offenses in Triple-A, pacing the circuit with 21 home runs, while ranking second with a also leading with a .407 OBP and .981 OPS ranking second with 22 steals, a .549 SLG and a .939 OPS...Tacoma's 78 runs since last Tuesday are the third-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have collected an extra-base hit in each of their last 12 games (since June 6), pacing the PCL with 48 extra-base hits in that time, the fifth-most in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 6-2 to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night...the Mariners were kept hitless through 6.1 innings until Josh Naylor doubled to right-center field...both Mariners runs came in the ninth inning on a two-run home run from Julio Rodríguez.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2026

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