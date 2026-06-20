Chihuahuas Win 14-1 Friday Night over Reno

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 1-0 in the fourth inning before scoring 14 unanswered runs to beat the Reno Aces 14-1 Friday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first four games of the series and nine of their last 12 overall.

San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron allowed a home run to Reno's Ryan Waldschmidt on the first pitch of the game and the Aces didn't score for the rest of the contest. It was Waldron's only run allowed in 17.1 major league rehab innings this season. Relievers Sean Boyle, Miguel Cienfuegos, Michael Flynn and Ethan Routzahn all pitched scoreless outings for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso shortstop Mason McCoy went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to tie his career high for hits in a game. It was McCoy's seventh career four-hit game. Center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and four RBIs, one game after his 22-game hitting streak came to an end. The Chihuahuas are 7-3 against Reno this season.

Team Records: Reno (31-42), El Paso (34-39)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 2.84) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (4-4, 6.20). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 14 Reno 1 - Friday

WP: Boyle (6-4)

LP: Jarvis (2-2)

S: None

Time: 2:28

Attn: 6,133







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2026

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