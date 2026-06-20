OKC Comets Game Notes - June 20, 2026

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sacramento River Cats (41-29) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (40-32)

Game #73 of 150/First Half #73 of 75/Home #37 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-RHP Blade Tidwell (0-1, 5.30) vs. OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (6-5, 4.11)

Saturday, June 20, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets aim to take the lead in their six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series is tied, 2-2, with two games remaining in the first half of the season...Tonight is 89ers Night and Video Game Night. Comets players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history and arcade games will be available on the concourse courtesy of Up-Down Oklahoma City.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets broke a tie game with a four-run eighth inning in a 7-3 victory against the Sacramento River Cats Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento took the lead on the second pitch of the game with a homer from the rehabbing Heliot Ramos. Oklahoma City responded with back-to-back homers from Ryan Fitzgerald and Alek Thomas in the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead. Thomas blooped an RBI double in the fifth inning to extend the Comets' lead to 3-1, but the River Cats tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning. Oklahoma City jumped back ahead in the bottom of the eighth inning with bases-loaded singles by Taylor Young and Austin Gauthier.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (6-5) is slated to make his team-leading 15th start...Irvin exited his last start in the first inning June 13 at Charlotte, recording two outs and allowing four hits, five runs, two HBP's and one walk in a no decision. It marked the only time in 191 career starts between the Minors and Majors he was unable to complete the first inning...Entering today, Irvin is tied for second in the PCL in starts and wins while ranking third in ERA (4.11) and eighth in innings (65.2)...He paces OKC with five quality starts on the season...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024).

Against the River Cats: 2026: 2-2 2025: 13-8 All-time: 79-73 At OKC: 39-40

The Comets play the River Cats for the first of two series between the teams this season, including their lone meeting at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, Sacramento won four of the first five games before the Comets went 12-4 over the final 16 meetings. The Comets' 13 wins against the River Cats in 2025 marked their most in a single season...OKC scored seven runs or more in nine of their 13 victories last season. At the plate, Esteury Ruiz led OKC with 28 hits and 12 stolen bases in 18 games, while Ryan Ward posted 21 RBI and six home runs in 19 games against the River Cats...Matt Sauer tossed a team-high 18.0 innings in three starts against the River Cats in 2025, including a pair of quality starts and an 11-strikeout performance July 18 on the road...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 47-37 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Down the Stretch: Two games remain in the first half of the PCL season. OKC was eliminated from title contention Thursday night, and Las Vegas currently leads the league by 1.5 games ahead of Sacramento, with the Aviators' magic number now down to one. The winner of the first half will host the best-of-three PCL Championship Series in September...Entering June 1, the River Cats were 33-22 and led the Comets (33-23) by 0.5 games and Las Vegas (32-23) by 1.0 game. Since then, the Aviators have gone 11-5 while the River Cats are 8-7 and the Comets are 7-9...The Comets remain the only PCL team, and one of two Triple-A teams (Nashville), to finish with a winning record every half since the split-season format was introduced in 2023. Among those seven halves, the Comets have tallied at least 40 wins five times, including the current half.

Photo Finish: The Comets notched a second consecutive last at-bat win Friday night, breaking a 3-3 in the eighth inning with four runs. On Thursday, the Comets collected their second walk-off win of the season Thursday afternoon and first since Ryan Ward hit a walk-off home run April 11 against Round Rock...The Comets now have five last at-bat victories this season after 22 such wins last season.

Dinger Details: The Comets produced back-to-back homers Friday night with Ryan Fitzgerald and Alek Thomas going deep consecutively in the fourth inning, marking the team's third set of back-to-back homers this season. It's the first time it happened since Fitzgerald and James Tibbs III teamed up April 12 vs. Round Rock...Since May 15, the Comets have hit a league-best 49 homers over the last 31 games and tied for the second-most among all Triple-A teams. Overall this season, the Comets rank second in the PCL with 93 dingers...On the other hand, Oklahoma City pitchers have allowed a homer in a season-high eight consecutive games, and opponents have hit 13 homers during the span starting June 11 at Charlotte. It's the longest streak for OKC pitching since another eight-game streak May 27-June 4, 2025. OKC last allowed a home run in more than eight straight games during the 2024 season when they allowed 27 home runs over a 15-game span June 18-July 3...OKC has also allowed at least one homer in 12 of the last 13 games (19 HR).

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard doubled in the fifth inning Friday and has now reached base in 37 of his last 38 games. During 16 games in June, Ehrhard is a team-leading 21-for-64 (.328) with 11 extra-base hits and 19 RBI...After hitting three homers over the first two months, Ehrhard has hit a league-high eight homers in June, including six in the last 10 games...Since May 13 (29 games), he is slashing .364/.489/.691.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald belted his seventh homer of the season last night and first since his two-homer game May 29 at Sugar Land. He's now on a 14-game on-base streak, marking the longest active streak for an Oklahoma City hitter and his second of the season of at least 14 games. He is 17-for-51 (.333) during the stretch with one homer and seven RBI...He ranks second in the league with 88 hits overall this season, tied for fifth with 17 doubles and sixth with 49 RBI, 134 total bases and tied for sixth with four triples.

Walking Sticks: The Comets allowed eight more walks last night and have now issued eight walks in four of the last seven games, totaling 41 free passes. OKC leads all Triple-A teams with 382 walks over 72 games (5.3 per game)...Last season, the Comets set a team record by allowing 782 walks, leading all teams in the full-season Minors. They are now on pace to finish with 790 walks this season...Over the last seven games, OKC has posted a 1.82 WHIP.

June Swoon: The Comets have won back-to-back games for just the second time this month overall and first time at home...The Comets are 3-5 in the last eight games and are 7-9 to start June, surpassing the team's loss total from the entire month of May (19-7). OKC closed out May with a 13-3 record over the final 16 games and went 20-7 between April 30-May 31...Last month, the Comets registered a +99 run differential and lost one game by more than two runs. So far in June, the team's run differential is -7 and they have four losses of at least four runs, including two of their three largest losses of the season within the last 12 games...In May, the Comets allowed 103 runs in 26 games (3.96 RPG) - second-fewest among Triple-A teams. The team's 3.48 ERA was its lowest in a month since May 2023 (3.39) and ranked third overall in the Minors. But through 16 games in June, the Comets' ERA is 5.50 and they have allowed 96 runs overall (6.0 RPG).

Thomas the Tank Engine: Alek Thomas finished with a season-high four hits Friday night with a double, homer and two RBI. He left the yard for the first time since his first hit in an Oklahoma City uniform June 3 vs. Round Rock...The four-hit night was Thomas' first since June 13, 2023 with Triple-A Reno (AZ) at Las Vegas.

Around the Horn: Including the current series, the Comets have gone 2-2 through the first four games in eight of 12 six-game series this season. When tied, 2-2, the Comets are 4-3 in Game 5, with wins in three straight...The Comets turned another double play yesterday and have 76 through 71 games - tied for the most across the Minors...Eliezer Alfonzo drew a walk in the eighth inning Friday to extend his on-base streak to 13 games although his eight-game hitting streak came to an end. The catcher is 15-for-46 (.326) with five doubles and a RBI over the last 13 games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2026

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