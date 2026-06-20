Express Allow Double-Digit Runs for the Third Time This Series

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Round Rock started the scoring in the first inning. SS Cam Cauley smacked his sixth home run of the season and it was 1-0. In the second inning, Las Vegas answered with a three-run frame. After a leadoff homer for 1B Joey Meneses, CF Cade Marlowe walked. With two outs, DH Tommy White walked to set up RF Jared Dickey. He doubled to bring home two runs and it was a 3-1 lead for the home team.

The Express took the lead back thanks to more power. After 1B Blaine Crim singled in the third frame with two outs, DH Trevor Hauver drilled a two-run homer to tie the score. The E-Train went back to the long ball in the fourth inning. A one-out blast from RF John Taylor put Round Rock ahead, 4-3.

Las Vegas posted six runs in the sixth inning to break the game open. Following a solo homer with one out from White, RHP Emiliano Teodo walked two. With two outs, an error by SS Cam Cauley loaded the bases. RHP Gavin Collyer entered. Meneses delivered two more RBI with a single. Three more walks and a wild pitch allowed three more to score and pushed the lead to 9-4.

In the eighth inning, it was Meneses with one more hit and RBI as he doubled to score 2B Drew Swift and the lead was 10-4 which stood final.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: Express drop third straight as Aviators guarantee a series split... Las Vegas one win OR one Sacramento loss away from clinching First Half title... E-Train are 3-8 in last 11 G... have allowed 54 runs (13.5 runs per game) this series... third time this week they have allowed 10 or more runs... 11 walks ties a season-high from Round Rock pitchers (5/8 at DUR)... drop to 13 games below .500 for the first time since May 22 at El Paso (18-31)... have never been more than 14 games below .500 (16-30 on May 19)... a loss tomorrow marks the fourth losing streak of four games or more this season (Last: 5 games from 5/14-5/19).

SS CAM CAULEY: (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB, SO) is now 5-for-15 with 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 SO, 2 SB in this series... in 27 games since 5/16, is slashing .325 (38-117)/.407/.521/.928 with 8 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 27 R, 16 BB, 23 SO, 15 SB... in 40 games prior to 5/16, owned a .215 (31-144)/.341/.299/.640 with 3 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 23 R, 27 BB, 43 SO.

RF JOHN TAYLOR: (1-for-3, HR, RBI, R, BB) has reached base in all 14 games since his promotion to Triple-A on May 29... in 14 games, slashing .222 (10-45)/.440/.500/.940 with 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 6 R, 10 BB, 14 SO... 5 of his 10 hits have been for extra bases... made his first Triple-A start in right field... has now logged time in LF, RF, 1B, 2B and 3B since joining the club.

DH TREVOR HAUVER: (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, SO) homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season... 4 of his 5 home runs have come in June... has 7 XBH in 11 games this month after having 8 XBH in his first 46 games of the season... in June, slashing .263 (10-38)/.349/.658/1.007 with 3 2B, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 8 R, 4 BB, 10 SO.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, June 20 at Las Vegas FIRST PITCH: 9:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Las Vegas Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2026

Express Allow Double-Digit Runs for the Third Time This Series - Round Rock Express

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